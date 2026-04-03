Bambuser AB: Bambuser Publishes Annual Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL)
Bambuser's Annual Report for 2025 has now been published (in Swedish) and is available at bambuser.com/ir.
Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
Jonas Lagerström, CFO/COO | +46 70 511 54 98 | ir@bambuser.com
Certified Adviser
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB
+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se
About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in more than 180 countries.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.
Follow us
Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.
Attachments
Bambuser Annual Report 2025 IR Version
SOURCE: Bambuser AB
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bambuser-publishes-annual-report-for-2025-1154841