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WKN: A41YKP | ISIN: SE0027099326 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL0
Stuttgart
02.04.26 | 21:55
1,340 Euro
-4,29 % -0,060
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3401,44002.04.
ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2026 08:26 Uhr
272 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bambuser AB: Bambuser Publishes Annual Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL)

Bambuser's Annual Report for 2025 has now been published (in Swedish) and is available at bambuser.com/ir.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
Jonas Lagerström, CFO/COO | +46 70 511 54 98 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB
+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in more than 180 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Follow us
Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Attachments

Bambuser Annual Report 2025 IR Version

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bambuser-publishes-annual-report-for-2025-1154841

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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