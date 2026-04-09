Bambuser AB: Audi Sweden Turns to Bambuser's GEO Discovery to Power Agentic Commerce

GEO Discovery enables Audi Sweden to turn video into AI-ready data for better visibility across answer engines.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Audi Sweden and Bambuser today announced an expanded partnership, adopting Bambuser's new GEO Discovery solution to strengthen its presence across AI-powered answer engines such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.

Audi Sweden has been using Bambuser's video commerce platform to host interactive live shows and walkarounds. Now, with the addition of GEO Discovery, the brand can transform the product-rich information embedded in these videos into AI-ready data, enabling answer engines to cite, recommend, and advise users with greater detail and personalized insights. At a time when, according to 2025 reports, 80% of automotive buyers are open to using AI to inform their research and purchasing decisions. 1

" Our products are considered investments, often not impulse purchases, especially since we're operating in the premium segment. Our customers want to do their homework, and AI plays a vital role in helping them get the answers they need to narrow their choices," says Pontus Lamberg, Digital Marketing Manager at Audi Sweden. "Video has been an essential way for us to demonstrate the quality and excellence of our cars. Sharing that content through AI platforms allows us to grow with our customers and support informed decisions. Today, customers experience our brand long before a test drive, so we are committed to making every interaction as seamless and valuable as possible."

"Audi Sweden is showing what it means to compete in the age of AI-driven discovery. It's no longer just about producing great content, but about making that content understandable and actionable for AI. With GEO Discovery, Audi ensures its products are accurately represented, recommended, and surfaced where decisions are increasingly being made," says Bruno Giordani, Vice President of Data & Intelligence at Bambuser.

Additionally, Audi Sweden will gain real-time insight into how its AI-ready content performs, creating a continuous feedback loop, letting them refine the underlying data, to elevate the quality of the results and ultimately increase their share of voice and sales.

To convert video into readable data, Bambuser's technology delivers an underlying Intelligence Layer that automatically processes video into structured outputs such as transcriptions, product tagging, SEO copy, FAQs, and schema markup. This reduces hours of manual work and significantly improves content performance metrics.

1 Survey by CarGurus: Consumer Insight Report (2025)

About Audi

Audi is driving transformation and shaping the mobility of tomorrow - with intelligent, electric products. The premium brand is available in more than 100 markets with global production spanning 22 locations in 13 countries. With the ambition "Vorsprung durch Technik", more than 88,000 employees within the Audi Group are working on the mobility of the future. With courage, passion, responsibility, and trust, over 100 years of automotive manufacturing tradition are being redefined for the future. In 2026, Audi will compete in Formula 1 for the first time with its own team, underscoring its motorsport DNA. The Audi Group also includes the super sports car manufacturer Lamborghini, the luxury brand Bentley Motors, and the motorcycle manufacturer Ducati. Audi Sweden is part of Volkswagen Group Sverige AB.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in more than 180 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

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Audi Sweden turns to Bambuser's GEO Discovery to power agentic commerce

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/audi-sweden-turns-to-bambusers-geo-discovery-to-power-agentic-com-1156365