Bambuser AB: Bambuser Launches GEO Discovery, Unlocking Video Data for The AI Era of Commerce

The new Intelligence Layer transforms video into structured, AI-ready data that feeds product recommendations across answer engines like Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and Gemini, with AI-driven search expected to drive 50% of all search activity by 2028¹.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Bambuser, the video-powered commerce platform trusted by Fortune Global 500 brands in beauty, fashion, and retail, today launched its GEO Discovery product, built on the Bambuser Intelligence Layer. This positions the company as a critical data supplier to AI-powered answer engines.

Brands generate valuable product knowledge across both public and internal video content. Bambuser helps unlock these hidden assets by turning live shows, shoppable videos, training sessions, supplier walkthroughs, and internal demos into structured data that enhances brand and product discoverability in answer engines.

GEO Discovery builds seamlessly on top of Bambuser's existing solutions while also functioning as a standalone offering. The Intelligence Layer transforms any video into the structured data brands need to be understood, cited, and recommended across GEO, AEO, and SEO. It handles tasks such as transcription, product tagging, SEO copy generation, FAQs, and schema markup, reducing post-production time from hours to minutes.

"AI answer engines don't crawl websites the way traditional search did - they assemble answers from structured data. We've built the Intelligence Layer that automatically produces that data at scale. One thing is becoming clear: the companies that control the structured data layer will define which products get discovered in the AI era," says Bruno Giordani, VP Data & Intelligence at Bambuser.

With Bambuser's new GEO Discovery, brands move beyond simple keyword rankings to see exactly how answer engines surface and recommend their products in real time. This turns AI discovery into a measurable, optimisable channel, creating a feedback loop that reveals content gaps, enriches data, and helps brands capture more share of voice as AI-driven discovery scales.

McKinsey estimates that $750 billion in U.S. consumer revenue will flow through AI-driven discovery within the next two years.¹ This marks the launch of Bambuser's Agentic Commerce solution suite - a new frontier in retail technology.

¹ McKinsey projections on AI-powered search influence by 2028; McKinsey & Company, AI-driven consumer discovery and the $750 billion revenue opportunity, 2025.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

