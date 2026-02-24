Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
WKN: A41YKP | ISIN: SE0027099326 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL0
24.02.26 | 08:18
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2026 08:26 Uhr
Bambuser AB: Bambuser Launches Integration with Lovable

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Bambuser is today launching an integration with Lovable, combining Bambuser's AI-powered video intelligence platform with Lovable's popular no-code solution that lets brands build and customise full-stack e-commerce stores, marketplaces, and analytics tools.

Through Lovable, brands can now implement Bambuser directly into their digital ecosystems with greater speed and strategic alignment. The integration lowers technical barriers, effectively allowing them to simply ask Lovable to embed Bambuser Live and Shoppable Video experiences.

As brands navigate a rapidly shifting content landscape, where creator-driven media, AI, and immersive formats are reshaping consumer expectations, owning and activating first-party video intelligence has become a competitive imperative. Together, the companies will enable brands to convert immersive storytelling into measurable, AI-powered commerce outcomes directly on their own platforms.

"The next era of commerce will be conversational, AI-powered, and increasingly modular. Our integration with Lovable brings this vision to life, enabling brands to future-proof their video strategy and ensure it performs across the next generation of digital platforms." Kristina Brjazgunova, VP of Product and Innovation at Bambuser.

This establishes a new benchmark for integrating video, data, and AI at the core of digital commerce, where Bambuser and Lovable are empowering brands to build smarter, faster, and more immersive commerce experiences from the ground up.

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Contact information
Bambuser
press@bambuser.com

Follow us
Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Attachments

Bambuser launches integration with Lovable

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bambuser-launches-integration-with-lovable-1140414

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
