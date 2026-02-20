Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YKP | ISIN: SE0027099326 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL0
Stuttgart
20.02.26 | 14:18
1,090 Euro
-5,22 % -0,060
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,26017:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: Bambuser Q4 2025: Improved Retention and Profitability Mark Early Signs of Stabilization

Bambuser AB (publ) ("Bambuser") today reports its Q4 2025 results, characterized by improved retention metrics, near-stable ARR development sequentially, and materially reduced losses year-over-year. During the quarter, the Company continued to execute cost efficiency initiatives, resulting in structurally higher gross margins and improved Adjusted EBITDA. At the same time, Bambuser has put the necessary building blocks in place to develop a commerce intelligence layer, supporting deeper integration across AI-driven discovery and conversion environments. ARR amounted to SEK 77.7 million, corresponding to a decline of 12% y/y and flat q/q at constant exchange rates (CER).

During the quarter, Bambuser welcomed Dolce & Gabbana as a new customer and expanded its enterprise footprint with Oniverse Group, further strengthening its presence among leading global retail and fashion brands.

Q4 2025 Key highlights

  • ARR of SEK 77.7 million, corresponding to -12% y/y and flat q/q at constant exchange rates (CER).
  • Net Revenue Retention (LTM) of 76%, improving by 13pp y/y and 4pp q/q, indicating strengthening retention dynamics.
  • Net Sales SaaS of SEK 20.4 million (24.0), corresponding to -15% y/y and +5% q/q.
  • Recurring revenue represented 96% of total SaaS Net Sales.
  • SaaS Gross Margin of 85% (77%), an increase of 9pp y/y, stable q/q.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -19.3 million (-26.6), representing an improvement of approximately 28% y/y.
  • Free Cash Flow of SEK -19.4 million (-15.1), corresponding to a -95% FCF margin.
  • End of quarter cash balance of SEK 103.1 million (183.1).
  • Material improvements in Net Revenue Retention and Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter indicate early signs of stabilization and improved operating performance.

Financial Calendar

Bambuser will transition to semi-annual financial reporting beginning in 2026.

The upcoming reporting dates are:

  • Half-Year Report (January-June 2026): 21 August 2026
  • Year-End Report (July-December 2026): 19 February 2027

The full Q4 2025 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
Jonas Lagerström, CFO/COO | +46 70 511 54 98 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB
+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-20 08:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.