Bambuser AB: Bambuser Q4 2025: Improved Retention and Profitability Mark Early Signs of Stabilization

Bambuser AB (publ) ("Bambuser") today reports its Q4 2025 results, characterized by improved retention metrics, near-stable ARR development sequentially, and materially reduced losses year-over-year. During the quarter, the Company continued to execute cost efficiency initiatives, resulting in structurally higher gross margins and improved Adjusted EBITDA. At the same time, Bambuser has put the necessary building blocks in place to develop a commerce intelligence layer, supporting deeper integration across AI-driven discovery and conversion environments. ARR amounted to SEK 77.7 million, corresponding to a decline of 12% y/y and flat q/q at constant exchange rates (CER).

During the quarter, Bambuser welcomed Dolce & Gabbana as a new customer and expanded its enterprise footprint with Oniverse Group, further strengthening its presence among leading global retail and fashion brands.

Q4 2025 Key highlights

ARR of SEK 77.7 million, corresponding to -12% y/y and flat q/q at constant exchange rates (CER).

Net Revenue Retention (LTM) of 76%, improving by 13pp y/y and 4pp q/q, indicating strengthening retention dynamics.

Net Sales SaaS of SEK 20.4 million (24.0), corresponding to -15% y/y and +5% q/q.

Recurring revenue represented 96% of total SaaS Net Sales.

SaaS Gross Margin of 85% (77%), an increase of 9pp y/y, stable q/q.

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -19.3 million (-26.6), representing an improvement of approximately 28% y/y.

Free Cash Flow of SEK -19.4 million (-15.1), corresponding to a -95% FCF margin.

End of quarter cash balance of SEK 103.1 million (183.1).

Material improvements in Net Revenue Retention and Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter indicate early signs of stabilization and improved operating performance.

Financial Calendar

Bambuser will transition to semi-annual financial reporting beginning in 2026.

The upcoming reporting dates are:

Half-Year Report (January-June 2026): 21 August 2026

Year-End Report (July-December 2026): 19 February 2027

The full Q4 2025 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB

Jonas Lagerström, CFO/COO | +46 70 511 54 98 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB

+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-20 08:00 CET.