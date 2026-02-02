Bambuser AB: Bambuser AB announces final outcome of the Company's rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE ANNOUNCEMENT, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Bambuser AB ("Bambuser" or the "Company") today announces the final outcome of the rights issue resolved by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company on 9 December 2025 (the "EGM") in accordance with the board of directors proposal, and for which the subscription period ended on 30 January 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). A total of 478,340 shares were subscribed for, corresponding to approximately 47.6 percent of the Rights Issue, with the support of subscription rights. In addition, 6,274 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.6 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for without the support of subscription rights. 521,268 shares, corresponding to approximately 51.8 percent of the Rights Issue, have thus been subscribed under the fulfillment of guarantee commitments made by the issue guarantors, consisting of certain major shareholders, as well as certain members of the Company's management. No commission is paid as a result of the fulfillment of the issue guarantees. The Rights Issue was thus subscribed to 100 percent, and through the Rights Issue, the Company will be provided with approximately SEK 16 million before transaction costs. The board of directors of Bambuser will not resolve on the over-allotment issue described in the press release published on 5 November 2025.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on 30 January 2026. A total of 478,340 shares were subscribed for, corresponding to approximately 47.6 percent of the Rights Issue, with the support of subscription rights. In addition, 6,274 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.6 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for without the support of subscription rights. 521,268 shares, corresponding to approximately 51.8 percent of the Rights Issue, have thus been subscribed under the fulfillment of guarantee commitments made by the issue guarantors, consisting of certain major shareholders, as well as certain members of the Company's management. No commission is paid as a result of the fulfillment of the issue guarantees. The Rights Issue was thus subscribed to 100 percent, and through the Rights Issue, the Company will be provided with approximately SEK 16 million before deduction of transaction costs. The transaction costs consist solely of costs to legal advisors, given that no commission is paid for subscription and/or guarantee commitments and that the Company has not engaged any financial advisors. The transaction costs are therefore considered to be marginal.

Furthermore, the board of directors of Bambuser will not resolve on the over-allotment issue described in the press release published on 5 November 2025.

Increase in the number of shares and share capital through the Rights Issue

Notification of allocation of shares subscribed for without support of subscription rights has been sent to those who have been allocated shares via settlement note today on 2 February 2026. Shareholders who have their shares registered through a nominee will receive notification of allocation according to the respective nominee's procedures.

Trading with BTA

As previously communicated, the EGM resolved on a directed compensation issue to Muirfield Invest Aktiebolag of a maximum of 15,000 shares. In accordance with the resolution by the EGM, Muirfield Invest Aktiebolag is entitled to subscribe for the number of shares that Muirfield Invest Aktiebolag transferred to other shareholders, free of charge, in order to enable the previously communicated reverse share split, re-calculated based on the reverse share split.

It has now been confirmed that Muirfield Invest Aktiebolag, in accordance with the resolution adopted by the EGM, is entitled to subscribe for 4,888 shares in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 1.5 per share, corresponding to the quota value of the share, entailing an increase in the share capital of SEK 7,332. This corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 0.06 percent of the share capital and the number of votes (based on the number of shares and votes after registration of the Rights Issue in accordance with the above).

Advisors

Jonas Lagerström, CFO/COO, Bambuser AB

E-mail: ir@bambuser.com

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries. Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

The share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market.

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Jonas Lagerström, CFO/COO | +46 70 511 54 98 | ir@bambuser.com

+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About Bambuser

