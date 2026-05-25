Notice of Annual General Meeting in Bambuser AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - The shareholders of Bambuser AB, reg.no. 556731-3126, ("Bambuser" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") are hereby given notice of the annual general meeting on Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Advokatfirman Delphi at Mäster Samuelsgatan 17 in Stockholm, Sweden. Registration for the annual general meeting will commence at 2:30 p.m.

Participation at the meeting

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting must:

both be listed as shareholder in the presentation of the register of shareholders prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB concerning the circumstances on Monday, 15 June 2026, and

no later than Wednesday, 17 June 2026 have notified their attendance to the Company.

Notification shall be made in writing to the Company at the address Bambuser AB, "AGM", Kivra: 556731-3126, 106 31 Stockholm, Sweden or via e-mail to generalmeeting@bambuser.com. Notification of attendance must include name, personal or corporate identification number, number of shares, address, telephone number and information about deputies, proxies and advisors. The maximum number of advisors is two.

Nominee registered shares

Shareholders who have their shares registered in the name of a nominee must, in order to exercise their voting rights at the meeting, register their shares in their own name through the nominee, so that the shareholder is registered in the register of shareholders kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date on Monday, 15 June 2026. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration). Shareholders who wish to register shares in their own name must, in accordance with the procedures of the respective nominee, request the nominee to carry out such voting rights registration. Voting rights registration requested by the shareholder in such time that the registration has been made by the nominee no later than Wednesday, 17 June 2026 will be taken into account in the presentation of the register of shareholders.

Proxies

Shareholders represented by proxy shall issue a power of attorney in writing, signed and dated by the shareholder, for the proxy. If issued by a legal entity, the power of attorney shall be accompanied by a certificate of registration, or if such document does not exist, other corresponding documents attesting to the authority of the signatory. In order to facilitate the entry to the general meeting a copy of the power of attorney form (with documents attesting the authority of the signatory) should be sent via e-mail to generalmeeting@bambuser.com, together with the notice of attendance. The power of attorney may not be issued earlier than five years before the meeting. A power of attorney form is available at the Company and on the Company's website, https://ir.bambuser.com/corporate-governance/general-meeting, and will be sent to shareholders who so requests and provide their postal or e-mail address.

Proposed agenda

Opening of the meeting and election of the chairman of the meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda Election of one or two persons to check the minutes Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened Submission of the annual report and auditor's report and consolidated accounts and the auditor's report on the consolidated accounts Resolution on adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet, allocation of the Company's result in accordance with the adopted balance sheet, and discharge from liability for members of the board of directors and the CEO Determination of the number of board members and auditors Determination of remuneration to the board of directors and the auditor Election of board members and chairman of the board Election of auditor Resolution on adoption of LTI 2026 and issue of warrants of series 2026/2029 Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles Closing of the meeting

Resolutions proposed by the nomination committee (item 1 and 8-11)

The nomination committee, consisting of the chairman of the nomination committee Jeppe Bredahl (representing Brightfolk A/S), Claes Kinell (representing Muirfield Invest Aktiebolag), Joel Citron (representing Tenth Avenue Commerce LLC and own holdings) and Fredrik Ramberg (representing Tom Stendahl) has presented the following proposals for resolutions in relation to item 1 and 8-11 of the above proposed agenda.

Item 1 - Election of the chairman of the meeting

The nomination committee proposes that advokat Mats Dahlberg from Advokatfirman Delphi is elected as chairman of the meeting or, in his absence, the person appointed by the nomination committee.

Item 8 - Determination of the number of board members and auditors

The board currently consists of six (6) ordinary members without deputies. The nomination committee proposes that the board of directors, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, shall consist of five (5) ordinary members without deputies.

The Company currently has one (1) registered auditing firm as auditor. The nomination committee proposes that the Company shall have one (1) registered auditing firm as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Item 9 - Determination of remuneration to the board of directors and the auditor

The nomination committee proposes that the remuneration to the board of directors shall be paid with a total of SEK 750,000 to be distributed as follows: SEK 250,000 each to the board members Iris Epple-Righi, Alyson Welch and Johan Rydmark.

Remuneration for work in the audit committee shall be SEK 75,000 to the chairman and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members of the committee, provided that the members are independent in relation to the Company and its management.

Remuneration for work in the remuneration committee shall be SEK 50,000 to the chairman and SEK 25,000 to each of the other members of the committee, provided that the members are independent in relation to the Company and its management.

The nomination committee proposes that remuneration to the Company's auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Item 10 - Election of board members and chairman of the board

The nomination committee proposes that the annual general meeting, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, shall re-elect the board members Joel Citron, Carl Kinell, Iris Epple-Righi, Alyson Welch and Johan Rydmark. It was noted that Mark Lotke declined re-election.

The nomination committee proposes re-election of Joel Citron as chairman of the board.

For a presentation of the members proposed for re-election, please refer to the Company's website ir.bambuser.com

Item 11 - Election of auditor

The nomination committee proposes re-election of the registered auditing firm Forvis Mazars AB as the Company's auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Forvis Mazars AB has informed that, in the event Forvis Mazars AB is re-elected as auditor, the authorized public accountant Maria Tellström will be appointed as auditor in charge.

Resolutions proposed by the board of directors (item 7b and 12-13)

Item 7 b) - Resolution on allocation of the Company's result in accordance with the adopted balance sheet

The board of directors proposes that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2025 and that the Company's available funds shall be carried forward to new account.

Item 12 - Resolution on adoption of LTI 2026 and issue of warrants of series 2026/2029

The board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to adopt a performance-based incentive program for senior management of Bambuser ("LTI 2026") in accordance with item 12 (a)-(c) below.

The purpose of the proposal is to create conditions to retain and increase motivation among senior management of the Company and to align the interests of senior management with the interests of the Company's shareholders. The board of directors believes that it is in the interest of all shareholders that senior management, which is deemed to be important for the development of the Company, have a long-term interest in the Company's performance and the value development of the Company's share. Through the proposed program, a long-term ownership commitment is created, which is expected to stimulate an increased interest in the business and the Company's performance in general.

LTI 2026 is structured as three independent sub-programmes, each with its own performance hurdle (Annual Recurring Revenue, Free Cash Flow and share price). Each sub-programme is evaluated independently. The Stock Options (as defined below) vest monthly over a period of three years, and exercise under each sub-programme is conditional on satisfaction of the respective performance hurdle.

The board's proposal for implementation of LTI 2026 in accordance with item (a)-(c) below constitutes a combined proposal and shall be made as one resolution.

The detailed terms and conditions of LTI 2026 are described below.

Item 12 (a) - Adoption of LTI 2026

The program runs over a period of approximately three (3) years and entails that the Participants (as defined below) are allocated employee stock options ("Stock Options"), free of charge. Each Stock Option that has time-vested and for which the relevant performance hurdle has been satisfied entitles the holder to receive one (1) warrant in the Company, which in turn entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share (the current quota value is SEK 1.50).

For LTI 2026, the following terms and conditions shall apply:

A maximum of 492,672 Stock Options may be allotted to the Participants in LTI 2026. Allocation of Stock Options shall be made as soon as practicable after the approval of the annual general meeting and no later than 31 August 2026. LTI 2026 is divided into three independent sub-programmes (each a "Sub-Programme"): Sub-Programme A (ARR), Sub-Programme B (FCF) and Sub-Programme C (Share Price). LTI 2026 shall comprise a maximum of ten (10) employees in the Company's senior management (the "Participants"). The allocation of Stock Options is set out below.

Sub-Programme Maximum number of Stock Options per Participant Maximum number of Stock Options per Sub-Programme Sub-Programme A (ARR) 32,846 164,224 Sub-Programme B (FCF) 32,846 164,224 Sub-Programme C (Share Price) 32,846 164,224 Total - 492,672

Allocation of Stock Options is in each case conditional upon (i) that the Participant's employment in the Company has not been terminated, with certain exceptions, and (ii) that the Participant has entered into a separate agreement concerning the Stock Options with the Company. The board of directors shall ensure that the agreements with the Participants contain terms and conditions that prohibit the transfer or pledge of the Stock Options and that stipulate that unvested Stock Options will, with certain exceptions, be forfeited should the Participant's employment in the Company be terminated. The Stock Options shall be allotted to the Participants free of charge. The Stock Options vest in equal monthly tranches over thirty-six (36) months calculated from the date of allocation. The Stock Options vest through continued employment, whereby 1/36 of the allotted Stock Options under each Sub-Programme shall time-vest on the last day of each calendar month following the date of allocation, conditional on the Participant maintaining continuous employment with the Company through that date. The final terms and conditions shall be decided by the board of directors and regulated in separate stock option agreements. Each Sub-Programme is conditional upon the satisfaction of its respective performance hurdle (the "Performance Hurdle"), as follows:

(a) Sub-Programme A (ARR): the Company's Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"), measured as of 30 June 2029, equals or exceeds SEK 155,000,000. For the purposes of LTI 2026, ARR means net Monthly Recurring Revenue ("MRR") multiplied by twelve (12). Net MRR is measured at the opening of the immediately following month, comprises contracted recurring license revenue, and excludes one-time fees and usage-based revenue. ARR is measured in SEK using the foreign exchange rates set in the Company's accounting records as of 31 July 2026. Subsequent changes in foreign exchange rates shall not affect the ARR measurement against the Performance Hurdle.

(b) Sub-Programme B (FCF): the Company's Free Cash Flow ("FCF") for the calendar quarter ending 30 June 2029 is positive. For the purposes of LTI 2026, FCF means cash flow from operating activities, excluding net interest cash flows, less investments in tangible and intangible assets.

(c) Sub-Programme C (Share Price): the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share, calculated as the average over thirty (30) consecutive trading days, at any point during the period from and including 1 July 2029 up to and including 28 September 2029, equals or exceeds 152 per cent of the volume-weighted average price calculated for the thirty (30) consecutive trading days immediately preceding 24 August 2026.

Each Sub-Programme is evaluated independently. If the Performance Hurdle for a Sub-Programme is not satisfied, all Stock Options granted under that Sub-Programme shall lapse without compensation, regardless of whether such Stock Options have time-vested.

Provided that the Stock Options have been allotted and time-vested, and that the relevant Performance Hurdle has been satisfied, each Stock Option grants the holder a right to, during the period from and including 1 September 2029 up to and including 30 November 2029, as decided by the Company, free of charge receive a warrant which entitles to subscription of one (1) share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share (the current quota value is SEK 1.50). If the satisfaction of the Performance Hurdle under the respective Sub-Programme cannot be determined prior to 1 September 2029, the Stock Options allocated under the relevant Sub-Programme may not be exercised until the satisfaction of the relevant Performance Hurdle has been determined. Participation in LTI 2026 is in each case conditional upon the participation being legally possible as well as possible with reasonable administrative costs and financial efforts based on the Company's assessment. The board of directors shall be responsible for the agreements with the Participants and the administration of LTI 2026. In connection therewith, the board of directors has the right to make adjustments in order to adjust to certain rules or market conditions outside of Sweden. Further, in extraordinary cases, the board of directors is entitled to limit the extent of LTI 2026 or terminate the program in advance, in whole or in part. The number of shares that each Stock Option may entitle to acquire, and the Performance Hurdles, shall be recalculated in the event of a share split, rights issue or similar corporate action with the aim of keeping the economic value of a Stock Option, and the difficulty of satisfying the Performance Hurdles, unaffected by such action.

Item 12 (b) - Issue of warrants of series 2026/2029

In order to secure the Company's delivery of shares under LTI 2026 and to secure related costs (primarily social security contributions), the board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolves on a directed issue of warrants of series 2026/2029.

Therefore, the board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to issue a maximum of 650,328 warrants, of which up to 492,672 may be transferred to Participants in connection with exercise of Stock Options (the "Participant Warrants") and up to 157,656 may be retained by the Company or transferred to a financial third party to hedge the Company's costs in respect of social security contributions arising under LTI 2026 (the "Hedge Warrants"). The allocation across Sub-Programmes is set out below.

Sub-Programme Participant warrants Hedge warrants Total warrants Sub-Programme A (ARR) 164,224 52,552 216,776 Sub-Programme B (FCF) 164,224 52,552 216,776 Sub-Programme C (Share Price) 164,224 52,552 216,776 Total 492,672 157,656 650,328

The warrants shall be issued on the following terms:

The right to subscribe shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be granted to the Company, with a right and obligation to (i) transfer Participant Warrants to the Participants in LTI 2026 in connection with the exercise of Stock Options, and (ii) retain Hedge Warrants for the Company's own account or transfer them to a financial third party to secure the Company's costs in connection with LTI 2026 (primarily social security contributions). The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is the adoption and implementation of LTI 2026. The warrants shall be subscribed for on a separate subscription list no later than thirty (30) days after the annual general meeting 2026. The board of directors shall be entitled to extend the subscription period. The warrants shall be issued free of charge to the Company. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for cash payment at a subscription price corresponding to the share's quota value (the current quota value is SEK 1.50). The subscription price and the number of shares that each warrant entitles to subscribe for shall be recalculated in the event of a split, reverse split, new issue of shares, etc. in accordance with customary recalculation terms. Full terms of recalculation are set out in the board of directors complete proposal. The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares during the period from and including 1 September 2029 up to and including 30 November 2029, subject to applicable insider legislation. If a warrant holder is prevented from subscribing for shares during the subscription period due to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) or other equivalent legislation in force from time to time, the chairman of the board of directors of the Company shall be entitled to allow such holder to subscribe for shares instead as soon as he or she is no longer prevented from doing so, but no later than 30 calendar days after such prevention has ceased. The new shares issued through exercise of the warrants shall entitle rights to dividends for the first time on the record date for dividend closest after the new shares have been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) and registered in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB. Upon full exercise of the warrants for subscription of new shares, the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 975,492. Oversubscription is not possible.

Item 12 (c) - Approval of transfer of warrants to the Participants and to third parties

The board of directors further proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to approve that the Company may (i) transfer Participant Warrants to Participants in LTI 2026 free of charge in connection with Stock Options being exercised in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in (a) above, and (ii) retain Hedge Warrants for the Company's own account or transfer them to a financial third party to secure the Company's costs in connection with LTI 2026 (primarily social security contributions). The board of directors shall not have the right to dispose of the warrants for any purpose other than to secure the Company's commitments and costs in connection with LTI 2026.

One Stock Option entitles the holder to acquire one Participant Warrant. Notification of acquisition of Participant Warrants shall be made during the period from and including 1 September 2029 up to and including 30 November 2029. The Participant Warrants are acquired free of charge by the Participants.

In connection with the notification of acquisition of warrants, the Participant shall submit an irrevocable power of attorney to a representative of the Company authorising the representative of the Company to exercise the warrants received for subscription of shares in the Company in the name and on behalf of the Participant immediately after the Company has transferred the warrant to the Participant.

Warrants held by the Company and not transferred to the Participants in LTI 2026 or used to secure the Company's commitments and costs in connection with LTI 2026 may be cancelled by the Company following a decision by the board of directors of the Company. Cancellation shall be notified to the Swedish Companies Registration Office for registration.

Dilution and costs etc.

Based on a current number of outstanding shares of 8,051,950 (post the rights issue and the 30:1 reverse share split resolved in 2025), and assuming that all three Performance Hurdles are satisfied and that all warrants are exercised:

the maximum dilution attributable to Participant Warrants only (i.e. excluding Hedge Warrants) is approximately 5.77 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company after such issuance; and the maximum dilution attributable to all warrants issued under LTI 2026 (Participant Warrants and Hedge Warrants combined) is approximately 7.47 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company after such issuance.

The dilution has been calculated as the number of additional shares in relation to the existing number of shares and the additional shares. Should one or more Performance Hurdles not be satisfied, all Stock Options under the relevant Sub-Programme(s) shall lapse and the Participant Warrants attributable to those Sub-Programme(s) shall not be transferred to Participants, in which case the actual dilution will be correspondingly lower.

The Stock Options will be regarded as personnel costs during the vesting period, without any impact on the Company's cash flow. If the Stock Options are exercised, LTI 2026 may also entail costs in the form of social security contributions. The total costs for the social security contributions will depend, partially on the Participant's employment form in the Company, partially on the number of Stock Options that will be vested and the satisfaction of the Performance Hurdles, and partially on the value of the benefit that the Participant finally receives, i.e., on the value of the Stock Options when exercised in 2029. The costs due to social security contributions will be accrued over the vesting period. The Company intends to hedge the entire cash-flow impact of the social security contributions through the issue of Hedge Warrants under item (b), which may be exercised by a financial third party in connection with the exercise of the Stock Options. If the Company creates such a hedge structure, the costs for social security contributions will not affect the Company's cash flow.

Based on the assumption that all Performance Hurdles are satisfied and all 492,672 Stock Options in LTI 2026 are exercised, an assumed share price of SEK 47 upon exercise, and an assumed average social security rate of approximately 31.42 percent, the total costs for the program in the form of social security contributions will amount to approximately SEK 7.0 million, which corresponds to approximately 8.2 percent of the Company's yearly salary costs for employees (including social security contributions) for the 2025 financial year. The Company estimates the legal and financial advisory fees for LTI 2026 to approximately SEK 300,000.

Preparation of proposal

The board of directors has prepared LTI 2026 in consultation with external advisors.

Overview of outstanding incentive programs

The Company currently has three outstanding share-based programs, LTI 2023, LTI 2024 and LTI 2025. During 2025, the Company carried out, among other things, a reverse share split at a ratio of 30:1, which has necessitated the recalculation of the outstanding incentive programmes.

LTI 2023 was resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 July 2023 and was directed to the Company's management. LTI 2023 consists of warrants. Following lapses in connection with participants no longer being employed by the Company, the outstanding warrants under LTI 2023 amount to 99,334 (corresponding to 2,980,030 warrants prior to the reverse split). Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 75 per share (corresponding to SEK 2.50 prior to the reverse split). The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares during the period from 14 August 2026 to 30 September 2026.

LTI 2024 was resolved at the annual general meeting on 26 April 2024 and was directed to senior executives and other key employees in the Company and the Group. LTI 2024 consists of warrants. Following lapses in connection with participants no longer being employed by the Company, the outstanding warrants under LTI 2024 amount to 126,962 (corresponding to 3,808,869 warrants prior to the reverse split). Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 27 per share (corresponding to SEK 0.90 prior to the reverse split). The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares during the period from 1 July 2027 up to and including 31 October 2027.

LTI 2025 was resolved at the annual general meeting on 2 June 2025 and was directed to the managing director, senior executives and other key employees in the Company and the Group. LTI 2025 consists of employee stock options. Following lapses in connection with participants no longer being employed by the Company, the outstanding employee stock options under LTI 2025 amounts to 131,666 (after re-calculation). Furthermore, under LTI 2025, a total of 173,036 warrants (after re-calculation and following lapses in connection with participants no longer being employed) are outstanding, of which 131,666 warrants are issued in order to secure delivery of shares to the participants under LTI 2025 and 41,370 warrants are held by the Company to secure the cash flow for social security contributions under LTI 2025. For each vested employee stock option under LTI 2025, participants are allocated one warrant in the Company. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 17.70 per share (corresponding to SEK 0.59 prior to the reverse split). The employee stock options may be exercised during the period from 1 July 2028 up to and including 31 October 2028.

Total dilution for LTI 2023, LTI 2024, LTI 2025 and LTI 2026 as now proposed amounts to approximately 11.53 percent (provided that all warrants are converted into shares by the participants and that all possible warrants are exercised for hedging of other costs, and that the Performance Hurdles under LTI 2026 are satisfied in full).

Special majority requirements etc.

A resolution in accordance with this proposal requires support of shareholders with at least nine tenths (9/10) of the shares represented and votes cast at the annual general meeting.

The board of directors, or the person that the board of directors may appoint, shall be authorised to make minor adjustments necessary in connection with the registration of the resolution under item (a)-(c) above with the Swedish Companies Registration Office or, where applicable, Euroclear Sweden AB.

Item 13 - Resolution on authorization for the board of directors to resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles

The board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting 2026 resolves on an authorization for the board of directors to, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or more occasions until the next annual general meeting, resolve on issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles in the Company. The total number of shares covered by such issues may in total correspond to a maximum of ten (10) percent of the shares in the Company at the time the authorization is used for the first time. Payment for subscribed shares, warrants or convertibles may be paid in cash, by set-off or in kind or on terms referred to in chapter 2 section 5 of the Companies Act.

The purpose of the authorization and the reasons for a possible deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is to, in a flexible and cost-effective manner, enable additional financing of the Company's operations, to finance company acquisitions or acquisitions of businesses or assets, to be able to issue the mentioned instruments as remuneration in such acquisitions and for the Company's strategic collaborations, to enable issue to industrial partners and to broaden the shareholder group.

The board of directors, the CEO, or the person designated by board of directors, shall be authorized to make such minor adjustments in the general meeting's resolution required for the registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office or due to other formal requirements.

For the present resolution to be valid, it is required that the proposal is approved by shareholders representing at least two-thirds (2/3) of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting.

Documents

The annual report and the auditor's report and power of attorney forms will be available at the Company no later than three (3) weeks before the meeting and the board of directors' complete proposals for resolutions will be available at the Company's office at Malmskillnadsgatan 29 in Stockholm, Sweden no later than two (2) weeks before the meeting. The documents will also be available on the Company's website ir.bambuser.com and are sent free of charge to shareholders who so requests and provides their postal address.

The nomination committee's complete proposal for resolutions, reasoned opinion regarding its proposal for the board of directors and information on the proposed board members are available on the Company's website.

Number of shares and votes

At the time of the notice, a total of 8,051,950 shares and votes are issued in the Company.

Shareholders' right to request information

The board of directors and CEO shall, in accordance with chapter 7, section 32 and 57 of the Companies Act, if any shareholder so requests and if the board of directors is of the opinion that it can be done without causing material harm to the Company, provide information regarding circumstances that affect the assessment of an item on the agenda, or conditions that may affect the assessment of the Company's financial situation. The duty of disclosure also covers the Company's relationship with other group companies, the consolidated accounts and such circumstances regarding subsidiaries as referred to in the previous sentence.

Processing of personal data

For information about how your personal data is processed, please refer to the privacy policy available on Euroclear Sweden AB's website: https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

Stockholm, May 2026

Bambuser AB

The board of directors

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB

Jonas Lagerström, CFO/CBO | +46 70 511 54 98 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB

+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

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Attachments

Notice of Annual General Meeting in Bambuser AB

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-bambuser-ab-1170314