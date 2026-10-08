PKF O'Connor Davies Adopts AI-Enabled DAS Suite Powered by Caseware Verity, and Joins the Caseware Agentic Pioneer Program

Top 25 U.S. accounting firm unifies audit methodology with Dynamic Assurance Solution (DAS) and becomes one of a select group of firms co-developing proprietary AI agents on Caseware's governed platform

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today announced that PKF O'Connor Davies , one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, has adopted and implemented the AI-enabled Dynamic Assurance Solution (DAS) Suite powered by Caseware Verity , across its audit practice. The firm has also joined the Caseware Agentic Pioneer Program , a strategic co-development initiative that enables it to design and deploy proprietary AI agents on Caseware's governed platform.

The DAS Suite, which includes DAS Audit , DAS PCR and DAS EBP , combines a modern, risk-based audit methodology with embedded AI, laying the foundation for an agentic future.

In addition to the DAS Suite, PKF O'Connor Davies also benefits from tax preparation solutions, Caseware Taxflow , and Caseware IDEA , an audit analytics solution for full-population testing, anomaly detection and audit evidence.

Unifying Audit Methodology with DAS

The DAS Suite is an integrated, end-to-end audit platform that connects risk assessment, workpapers, financial reporting and related workflows into a single, secure cloud-native system with unified engagement data. It is powered by a transformative methodology developed by the AICPA, in partnership with audit professionals from leading firms, and enables a data- and risk-driven audit approach that eliminates disconnected tools and repetitive tasks, while enabling greater efficiency, audit quality and client value. ??The platform's intelligent checklists and unified engagement data also enable audit teams to work more consistently and efficiently while maintaining rigorous quality standards.

"DAS stood out from other audit solutions because it was built by auditors, for auditors," said Kevin J. Keane, chief executive officer, PKF O'Connor Davies. "We've had a direct hand in shaping the platform and, together with Caseware Verity, it is a key part of our tech-forward strategy and the continued modernization of our audit approach."

CPA.com served as a strategic implementation partner throughout the transition, providing guidance on implementation planning, data migration, training, and change management.

"Technology is an important part of the equation, but it's also critical to get people, processes and data moving in the same direction," said Kalil Merhib, executive vice president, Growth & Professional Services at CPA.com. "PKF O'Connor Davies approached their transition like the professional leaders they are - with an eye on where audit is headed, not just where it stands today. That's what sets them up to scale with confidence."

Building Governed AI Directly into the Engagement with Caseware Verity

PKF O'Connor Davies' adoption of the DAS Suite by Caseware Verity adds an AI intelligence and orchestration layer that operates directly inside assurance and financial reporting engagements. Unlike standalone AI assistants, copilots or single-task AI agents, Verity works within the engagement itself - drawing on engagement history, firm methodology, supporting documentation and professional standards to help practitioners identify risks, analyze documentation, and navigate through complex work with greater speed and confidence.

"As PKF O'Connor Davies looked to build a future-ready foundation, it chose DAS powered by Caseware Verity to meet the needs of a growing, forward-thinking practice," said David Marquis, chief executive officer of Caseware. "Our $100 million investment in Caseware Verity means leading firms like PKF O'Connor Davies get a trusted, governed platform to develop AI-enabled workflows, sharpen efficiency and capture growth in the agentic era."

Shaping Assurance Through the Pioneer Program

As an Agentic Pioneer Program partner, PKF O'Connor Davies will get priority access to Caseware's Agent Builder suite, including the Agent Workbench and governed MCP interfaces for firm-side agent development, along with Agent Studio, a no-code environment for building and deploying agents. Agents built by PKF O'Connor Davies will run inside the same governed environment as Caseware Verity, so every agent the firm creates carries the audit trail, methodology and context needed to stand up to regulatory scrutiny - rather than operating as a disconnected, one-off tool.

"AI will have a meaningful role in the future of assurance, and we intend to help lead that conversation," said Keane. "The Pioneer Program gives us a seat at the table to develop AI capabilities that serve our people and clients while preserving the rigor and accountability they expect from us."

"Firms like PKF O'Connor Davies are leaning into the future of agentic audit. They're moving with intention, helping define what responsible AI looks like for the rest of the profession," said Marquis. "That's exactly what the Pioneer Program is built for: giving firms a smarter, more powerful and governed platform to build on, where agentic efficiencies are realized in a trusted environment."

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

About Caseware

Caseware is the leading global AI platform for accounting professionals, serving 23,000+ firms in over 130 countries. Caseware's platform powers audit, financial reporting, and compliance workflows for firms of every size - from regional practices to the world's largest networks. Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence, and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership, and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy. For more information, visit Caseware .

About CPA.com

CPA.com is the trusted partner in accounting and finance transformation, enabling firms and finance teams to evolve and innovate across audit, tax and advisory services. It delivers leading-edge strategies, resources and technologies to help firms and finance teams of all sizes stay ahead of a rapidly changing marketplace, deliver more value to clients, and position for long-term success. CPA.com is an affiliate of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). For more information, visit www.CPA.com .

Media Contacts

Elise Sallis

VP, Global Communications & Brand Management

Caseware

elise.sallis@caseware.com

Michelle Goyke

Marketing Director

PKF O'Connor Davies

Mgoyke@pkfod.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5029fdf-4b5b-453e-a4fd-84de940f5f76