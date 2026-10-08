GlobalFoundries Inc.: GlobalFoundries reaches agreement to establish U.S.-based supply of silicon interposers for advanced AI packaging

MALTA, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced a manufacturing agreement with TSMC to establish a U.S.-based supply of silicon interposers for TSMC's CoWoS advanced packaging ecosystem. Under the agreement, GF will provide manufacturing service to TSMC, and add fabrication capacity at its Malta, New York facility, supporting growing demand for high-performance computing and AI systems. The agreement provides a foundation to expand capacity over time as customer demand grows.

GF expects to expand capacity at its Malta facility and establish the first U.S.-based source of silicon interposers supporting advanced packaging technologies, including embedded deep trench capacitor components. The additional manufacturing capacity will provide greater scale and flexibility for delivering advanced packaging solutions across multiple product generations.

"Advanced packaging is becoming increasingly critical to delivering the performance, power efficiency and scale required for next-generation AI systems," said Ed Kaste, senior vice president of CMOS Business at GF. "By providing manufacturing service using GF's trusted U.S. manufacturing footprint, we are creating a secure, scalable source of essential advanced-packaging elements that will help customers accelerate innovation and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain."

Volume production is expected to begin ramping at GF's Malta site during the first half of 2028. The agreement has an initial term of five years and provides a framework for future capacity expansion.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

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Media Contact:

Stephanie Gonzalez

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