Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI's Shift AI Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review and Expands Aviation Visibility Through AWS Solutions Library

AWS milestone builds on Shift AI's previously announced live airport validation with Calgary Airports and WestJet and expands discoverability among aviation and travel operators

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shift Technologies Canada Inc. ("Shift AI"), has completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR).

Shift Technologies Canada Inc. is now listed in the AWS Partner Solutions Finder with the "Foundational" designation. The solution is also featured as an AWS Partner Solution in the AWS Solutions Library for Travel and Hospitality under the Predictive Maintenance and Repairs Optimization use case.

The publicly accessible AWS listings provide prospective customers and industry partners with independently verifiable information about Shift AI's AWS Partner solution profile and create an additional discovery channel for the Company's asset intelligence platform.

The milestone builds on Shift AI's previously announced successful aviation pilot through Innovate Calgary's Soaring Higher Challenge, delivered in collaboration with Calgary Airports and WestJet. Conducted in a live airport environment, the pilot involved direct engagement with airport and airline operational teams and validated the platform under real-world operating conditions.

Predictiv AI intends to leverage the AWS listings as part of Shift AI's broader go-to-market strategy targeting aviation, transportation, logistics and other industries managing distributed fleets and operational assets.

AWS Foundational Technical Review

The AWS FTR helps AWS Partners identify and remediate technical risks in their software and solutions using a subset of AWS Well-Architected best practices related to security, reliability, and operational excellence.

Completion of the FTR represents an additional technical milestone for Shift AI and provides a foundation for participation in additional AWS Partner programs while supporting solution discoverability through AWS channels.

The public AWS profile identifies the solution as "Shift AI - AI-Powered Asset Intelligence Platform" and describes its ability to provide real-time tracking, operational visibility, and intelligent insights across vehicles and both powered and non-powered equipment.

Supporting Shift AI's Commercial Growth Strategy

Shift AI's placement in the AWS Solutions Library for Travel and Hospitality under Predictive Maintenance and Repairs Optimization positions the platform where airlines, airports, ground handlers, transportation operators and technology decision-makers can discover solutions designed for relevant operational requirements.

For Predictiv AI, the listings create an additional top-of-funnel discovery channel that can support inbound inquiries, qualified introductions and enterprise sales conversations. The AWS-hosted solution profiles can also be referenced in proposals, RFP responses, partnership discussions and outbound sales efforts, providing prospective customers with a direct third-party source through which to verify Shift AI's AWS Partner solution profile and Foundational designation.

Any commercial opportunity remains subject to the customer's normal technical, commercial, security, and procurement review processes.

From Live Airport Validation to Broader Aviation Commercialization

Airlines and airports rely on large, distributed fleets of powered and non-powered equipment to support time-sensitive ground operations. Limited visibility into asset location, availability, utilization or maintenance readiness can affect aircraft turnaround activity, baggage movement, employee productivity and the passenger experience.

Shift AI is designed to address these operational challenges across three core areas:

Real-time asset visibility and utilizationShift AI provides operations teams with a centralized view of asset location, status, movement, dwell time, and utilization. Geofences and airport-specific maps can help teams understand which assets are available, which are assigned or in use, and where equipment is accumulating or sitting idle. The platform can also extend visibility to non-powered assets using appropriate tracking technologies. Predictive maintenance and asset readinessShift AI can combine telematics, inspection results, service records, usage patterns, and equipment condition data to help identify maintenance requirements earlier. This can support better maintenance scheduling, reduce avoidable service interruptions, and help operations teams determine whether equipment is ready for assignment before it reaches a critical workflow. Operational optimization and turnaround supportDispatchers can use real-time location and availability information to identify the closest suitable asset for a task, monitor whether it has reached the required operating area, and reassign equipment when conditions change. Management can review asset movement, utilization, turnaround support, and maintenance trends through operational dashboards and reports.

Proven in a Live Airport Environment with Calgary Airports and WestJet

Shift AI's aviation capabilities were advanced through Innovate Calgary's Soaring Higher Challenge, delivered in collaboration with Calgary Airports and WestJet. The pilot was conducted in a live airport environment with direct engagement from airport and airline operational teams. Shift AI was refined using airport-specific maps, asset flows, real users, and real operational constraints, with a focus on asset visibility, utilization, and operational efficiency.

The previously announced pilot provided Shift AI with the opportunity to operate against real aviation workflows, users and operational constraints. The work helped refine the platform's capabilities around asset visibility, utilization and operational efficiency and validated the technology under real-world airport operating conditions.

The successful deployment and validation provides Shift AI with an operational proof point as Predictiv AI pursues broader opportunities with airlines, airports, ground handlers and other transportation operators.

Any future commercial engagement with Calgary Airports or WestJet remains subject to standard review and procurement processes.

"Aviation is an ideal market for Shift AI because operational efficiency depends on knowing where critical assets are, whether they are ready for use, how they are being utilized and when they may require service," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "Our work with Calgary Airports and WestJet allowed us to develop and validate the platform against real airport workflows and operating conditions. Completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review and being featured in the AWS Solutions Library gives us an additional channel to bring those capabilities to airlines, airports and transportation operators as we advance our commercial growth strategy."

Expanding the Addressable Market

Beyond airline ground operations, Shift AI can support other travel and hospitality environments with distributed vehicles and equipment. Potential applications include airport and hotel shuttle fleets, rental-car operations, employee transportation, parking operations, catering and food-service vehicles, cargo and courier movements, snow-removal equipment, and maintenance fleets.

Across these use cases, Shift AI is designed to bring asset visibility, dispatch, inspection, predictive maintenance, utilization and reporting into a unified operational environment.

Predictiv AI believes the combination of real-world aviation validation, completion of the AWS FTR and increased visibility through AWS channels strengthens Shift AI's positioning as the Company pursues enterprise opportunities across aviation, transportation, logistics and other asset-intensive industries.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business, the expansion of Shift AI across aviation, fleet and logistics markets, and the potential benefits of the Company's AWS listings. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Amazon Web Services, AWS, and related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Completion of the AWS FTR does not constitute AWS certification, approval, or endorsement of Shift AI or Predictiv AI.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ais-shift-ai-completes-aws-foundational-technical-revie-1234175