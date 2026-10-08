Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - The Board of Directors of Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQX: SITKF) ("Sitka" or "Sitka Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Samantha Shorter to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Ms. Shorter will also serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

Ms. Shorter has 19 years of experience across executive leadership, financial compliance and financial analysis for public and private companies, including international operations in Brazil and underground mining in Mexico. She spent six years at Davidson & Company LLP managing mining-focused audit engagements, and 13 years as a principal at Red Fern Consulting Ltd. She holds a BCom (Hons) from the University of British Columbia and is a CPA (CPABC).

"We are very pleased to welcome Samantha to Sitka's Board," commented Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka Gold. "Samantha's nearly two decades of financial leadership, audit and compliance experience in the mineral resource sector make her an excellent fit as an independent director and Chair of our Audit Committee. Her expertise will add significant value to our team as Sitka enters a new phase of growth and we look forward to her contributions as we continue to advance our flagship RC Gold Project and build value for our shareholders."

RC Gold Project Update

A total of 135 holes that include over 56,000 metres have been drilled to date this year at RC Gold as part of a planned 60,000 metre diamond drill program that is currently underway with six drills operating. Results for 56 drill holes have been released so far this year including recently released Hole DDRCCC-26-133 at Blackjack that intersected 141.5 m of 1.93 g/t gold, including 80.6 m of 3.20 g/t gold and 6.0 m of 9.46 g/t gold, one of the best intercepts drilled there to date (see news release dated September 21, 2026). Assay results are pending on the remaining completed 79 diamond drill holes plus holes currently being drilled.

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Nordic Funds and Mines: Stockholm, Sweden : October 15 - 16, 2026

Yukon Geoscience Forum: Whitehorse, Yukon : November 16 - 19, 2026

121 Mining Investment Conference: London, England : November 23 - 24, 2026

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference: Vancouver, BC : January 24 - 25, 2027

AME RoundUp: Vancouver, BC: January 25 - 28, 2027

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 447 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company has also announced plans to spin-out the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and the Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona into a new discovery-focused exploration company to be named at a later date.

A 60,000 metre diamond drilling program planned for 2026 is currently underway at the Company's flagship RC Gold Project, located in Yukon, Canada, where six diamond drill rigs are currently operating.

The RC Gold Project hosts an indicated MRE of 1,291,000 ounces of gold and an inferred MRE of 3,829,000 ounces of gold (see Table A below) hosted within three at surface, road-accessible pit constrained deposits. The 60,000 metre drill program planned for 2026 is focused on expanding all three known deposits in addition to testing other high potential targets in close proximity to the current resources.

Table A: Summary of Gold Mineral Resources at the RC Gold Project





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* Notes for Blackjack Resources:

Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$2000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne; processing costs of US$10.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

** Notes for Rhosgobel and Eiger Resources:

Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of February 25, 2026 Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$3000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.50 per tonne; processing costs of US$14.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is based on a gold price of US$2500/oz and believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Corwin (Cor) Coe

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding future plans, the advancement of the Company's projects and anticipated work programs, ongoing drilling activities and management's expectations and intentions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will carry out its exploration plans as currently anticipated by management. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty, risks related to exploration activities and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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