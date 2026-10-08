Millions of girls still face child marriage, but local church partners are helping build a different future

Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - On International Day of the Girl Child, Compassion International is celebrating the transformative impact of local church partners who are fighting against child marriage, trafficking and exploitation.

Globally, approximately 12 million girls are married before the age of 18 every year (UNICEF). In South Asia, one in four women are married before their 18th birthday, while in West and Central Africa, one in three young women are married before age 18.

For many families living in poverty, child marriage can seem like a solution to financial hardship. Girls may believe marriage is their only path to security, while parents facing economic pressure may feel they have no other choice. Yet early marriage often ends a girl's education, increases her vulnerability to domestic violence and early pregnancy, and limits opportunities that could help her break the cycle of poverty.

"On International Day of the Girl Child, we celebrate girls' resilience and potential while recognizing that poverty continues to place millions at risk," said Sharon Croos, vice president of the Asia region for Compassion International. "Through our local church partners, we are creating safe environments where girls are protected and empowered to flourish."

One of those girls is Ayun, whose future once seemed uncertain.

Just as Ayun had begun rebuilding her life in a new city, her parents tricked her into moving home. But when she arrived home, she discovered the truth: they had deceived her so they could force her into an arranged marriage at only 12 years old. Desperate for help, Ayun reached out to Erlik, a Compassion center director. Erlik advocated for Ayun and cared for her like her own daughter. Through the love, protection, and support of the Compassion center, Ayun was able to continue her education and discover a new sense of purpose and hope for her future.

Ayun's story reflects the power of a local church partner that ensures every child enrolled in a Compassion-supported program is known, loved, and protected. Compassion's holistic, church-based child development program addresses the root causes of vulnerability to trafficking, child marriage, exploitation and other forms of harm.

Church staff and volunteers are often among the first to recognize when a child may be at risk. They provide guidance to families, connect them with resources, promote education and advocate for the value and dignity of every child. This network of care creates protective environments where girls can remain in school, build life skills and pursue their God-given potential.

On this International Day of the Girl Child, Compassion International joins churches around the world in affirming that every girl deserves more than survival. She deserves the opportunity to flourish.

Ayun was almost a child bride when she was little. But the brave act of a Compassion center director saved her from that fate.

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Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 11 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2025, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and has a platinum rating with Guidestar (Candid). For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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