The feature examines why strong traditional SEO performance doesn't always translate into visibility in generative AI and outlines the content, trust, and measurement signals brands should review.

Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Full-service digital marketing agency Intero Digital has been featured in DesignRush coverage examining why 62% of enterprise brands were invisible to generative AI despite widespread investment in search engine optimization.

Intero Digital examines why traditional SEO performance may not translate into generative AI visibility in a DesignRush feature.

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The feature, titled "62% of Brands Are Optimizing for the Wrong AI Search Signals," was written by Intero Digital President of SEO and GEO Christina Adame and examines the difference between traditional SEO performance and how easily AI search systems can retrieve a brand's content.

The feature examines four areas that can affect a brand's visibility in AI-generated answers:

How information is organized can affect its retrievability in AI search.

Clear, direct statements can help AI systems identify and use relevant information.

Signals that support the credibility of content form part of the article's discussion of AI visibility.

Brands need ways to assess how their content performs in AI search, alongside traditional search metrics.

The DesignRush feature is available at 62% of Brands Are Optimizing for the Wrong AI Search Signals.

About Intero Digital:

Founded in Colorado Springs, Intero Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency that helps businesses reach their most ambitious goals by leveraging integrated digital marketing solutions, including SEO, generative engine optimization (GEO), paid media, and content strategy, executed by top industry talent and enabled by cutting-edge technology.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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