UF6 feedstock will support the demonstration and optimization of LIST's proprietary & patented laser enrichment technology at its Demonstration Test Loop Facility, located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on the footprint of the former K-25 gaseous diffusion plant, a cornerstone of the Manhattan Project

Oak Ridge, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - LIS Technologies Inc. ("LIST" or "the Company"), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced a major developmental milestone with the acceptance of its initial shipment of UF6 for the demonstration and optimization of its CRISLA-4G process at its Test Demonstration Facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Building on LIST's receipt of a key Radioactive Material License from the State of Tennessee in late 2025, the acceptance of this initial UF6 shipment represents yet another major milestone for privately held LIST, which is believed to be the only U.S.-origin based developer of a patented advanced laser technology to enrich uranium. Crucially, the shipment enables LIST to engage in optimization activities including proof-of-concept testing, process optimization, materials qualification and UF6 systems commissioning and integrated loop testing.

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Announces Major Milestone with the Receipt of an Initial Shipment of Uranium Hexafluoride (UF6) to be Leveraged at its State-of-the-Art Demonstration Test Loop Facility

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"In just under a year following the receipt of our Radioactive Material License, we have now accepted our first shipment of UF6," said Lloyd Jollay, Chief Operations Officer of LIS Technologies. "This is a major achievement and milestone for LIST and the entire team working to rebirth and revitalize the proprietary CRISLA technology in support of the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle. This shipment required developing a new process for less than traditional quantities of feedstock material in conjunction with our supplier."

Figure 2 - LIS Technologies Inc. Announces Major Milestone with the Receipt of an Initial Shipment of Uranium Hexafluoride (UF6) to be Leveraged at its State-of-the-Art Demonstration Test Loop Facility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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"The momentum behind LIST continues to grow and I could not be prouder of our team, which I firmly believe is the best laser enrichment team in the world," said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies. "The receipt of this UF6 shipment is a testament to the work that has gone on behind the scenes to bring back this vital technology and prepare it for the demands on the modern-day nuclear fuel cycle. We are committed to reinforcing U.S. energy security and positioning ourselves as a world leader in cost-effective and energy-efficient enrichment, utilizing the only U.S. origin and patented technology for laser uranium enrichment. These steps are the building blocks to establishing our flagship commercial laser-based uranium enrichment facilities on our 206-acre LIST Island. This site right at the heart of the historic K-25 zone, will serve as the foundation for our PROJECT F.U.E.L, aimed at shaping the future of U.S. laser-based uranium enrichment."

"This shipment of UF6 is incredibly valuable to LIST as it enables us to begin licensed research, development and demonstration testing," said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies Inc. "Over the past 2 years, LIST has worked to engineer and integrate all of its proprietary laser enrichment hardware. This UF6 feedstock will enable us to optimize our laser enrichment process in the coming months and mature the technology to a Technology Readiness Level 5 on the nine-level scale used by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Energy to assess technology maturity."

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. LIST employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," meaning statements related to future events or possibilities, which may impact LIST's expected future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements can often contain words such as "contemplate," "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "explore," "plans", "aim," "goal," "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning, although forward-looking statements may be denoted by other terms. In this press release, forward-looking statements related to LIST's business and operational plans and goals, including with respect to developing and optimizing its laser uranium enrichment process. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filings, (ii) our ability to obtain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the U.S Department of Energy and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and (v) other risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a pre-revenue, developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry. Notably, only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIST be able to make realistic economic predictions for a commercial uranium enrichment facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The factors listed above may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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