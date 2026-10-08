CVS Health: Aetna 2027 Medicare Plans Offer Reliable, Affordable Access to Care & Member Support

Plans designed to provide member value and access to care: $0 copays on Tier 1 drugs and covered vaccines at in-network pharmacies* $0 copays for annual physicals, colonoscopies and mammograms at in-network providers $0 copays for annual Healthy Home Visit from a licensed Signify Health clinician Dental, vision and hearing benefits

A continued focus on affordability, quality care and preserving the benefits that matter most to members through an expanded HMO portfolio and market-leading coverage of generic drugs

Targeted care for high-needs members with chronic conditions and those dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid

Award-winning guidance and support for our members delivered through our dedicated service teams and market-leading digital tools

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Aetna, a CVS Health company (NYSE:CVS), announced our 2027 Medicare products with choices designed to support older adults with a wide range of health needs, providing reliable benefits that enable affordability and access to quality care. We are expanding the availability of our Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans, growing our High Value Provider Incentive Program, and continuing to focus on care navigation and support.

For 2027, we will offer Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans in 41 states plus Washington, D.C., accessible by 57 million Medicare-eligible beneficiaries.* Our other offerings include Medicare Advantage-only plans, the SilverScript Choice prescription drug plan, and Medicare Supplement and ancillary products, which can include things like dental, vision, hearing and indemnity coverage, to cover a wide range of member needs.

"The right Medicare coverage protects your health and your peace of mind," said Jeff Fernandez, president of Aetna Medicare. "Our 2027 plans put our members and their experience at the center, offering benefits and services they can trust to support their health needs and help them live their healthiest lives."

Access to affordable, high-quality care

Aetna Medicare Advantage plans are designed to deliver value for our members, making health care easier to access. Our plans are backed by strong provider networks to support quality care for our members. Highlights for 2027 include:

Maintaining affordable essential benefits: All plans have $0 copays for Tier 1 drugs at preferred pharmacies* and include dental, vision and hearing benefits plus a SilverSneakers basic fitness membership.* In every county where Aetna Medicare Advantage plans are available, we will offer at least one plan with a $0 monthly plan premium and low or no copays for primary care visits and at least one plan with an over-the-counter allowance.

All plans have $0 copays for Tier 1 drugs at preferred pharmacies* and include dental, vision and hearing benefits plus a SilverSneakers basic fitness membership.* In every county where Aetna Medicare Advantage plans are available, we will offer at least one plan with a $0 monthly plan premium and low or no copays for primary care visits and at least one plan with an over-the-counter allowance. $0 cost-shares on preventive services: We offer critical in-network services at no additional cost to the member, including $0 copays for annual physicals, colonoscopies, mammograms, and routine eye and hearing exams. Most plans have $0 copays for primary care visits and many have $0 copays for labs.*

We offer critical in-network services at no additional cost to the member, including $0 copays for annual physicals, colonoscopies, mammograms, and routine eye and hearing exams. Most plans have $0 copays for primary care visits and many have $0 copays for labs.* Aetna Medicare Extra Benefits Card: The Extra Benefits Card is available on select plans and is powered by CVS Flex Benefits. It offers a simplified experience with one card for all card-based benefit allowances. Eligible members can use their allowance on certain services and products at participating retail stores, including CVS stores.

The Extra Benefits Card is available on select plans and is powered by CVS Flex Benefits. It offers a simplified experience with one card for all card-based benefit allowances. Eligible members can use their allowance on certain services and products at participating retail stores, including CVS stores. Expanded High Value Provider Incentive Program: Entering its fourth year, the Aetna High Value Provider Incentive Program continues to grow, expanding into two new states for 2027. Eligible members who select a provider from the Aetna network of high-value primary care providers (PCPs) experienced in caring for Medicare members will receive additional funds on their Aetna Medicare Extra Benefits Card and, on certain plans, lower out-of-pocket costs for select services.

Entering its fourth year, the Aetna High Value Provider Incentive Program continues to grow, expanding into two new states for 2027. Eligible members who select a provider from the Aetna network of high-value primary care providers (PCPs) experienced in caring for Medicare members will receive additional funds on their Aetna Medicare Extra Benefits Card and, on certain plans, lower out-of-pocket costs for select services. Access to lower-cost HMO plans: This year, Aetna is giving renewed focus to HMO products within our portfolio because of the value they offer members. As part of that, we are expanding our Prime HMO plan offerings in select markets, giving members access to a network of local, trusted health care providers at a lower cost.

Helping members stay healthy

At Aetna, we know our members' health needs can go beyond the doctor's office and hospital. Leveraging the power of CVS Health and teaming up with local and national service providers, our 2027 Medicare Advantage plans include supplemental benefits and programs designed to help members stay healthy and independent, such as:

Dental, vision and hearing: All our plans include dental, eyewear and hearing aid benefits with $0 routine dental, hearing and eye exams in network.

All our plans include dental, eyewear and hearing aid benefits with $0 routine dental, hearing and eye exams in network. SilverSneakers: We continue to offer a SilverSneakers basic fitness membership to all individual MA members at no additional cost.* Through SilverSneakers, members have access to thousands of gyms, exercise programs at community centers and parks, and other resources, including mental enrichment, nutrition workshops and well-being classes.

We continue to offer a SilverSneakers basic fitness membership to all individual MA members at no additional cost.* Through SilverSneakers, members have access to thousands of gyms, exercise programs at community centers and parks, and other resources, including mental enrichment, nutrition workshops and well-being classes. Healthy Home Visit through Signify Health: All MA plans offer an annual Healthy Home Visit from a licensed Signify Health physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant at no additional cost. From the comfort of their home, members can receive a comprehensive health assessment and evaluation of their home environment to identify fall risks, social support and clinical needs. Findings from the assessment are shared with the member and their primary care provider, helping to improve care coordination and keep members healthy.

All MA plans offer an annual Healthy Home Visit from a licensed Signify Health physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant at no additional cost. From the comfort of their home, members can receive a comprehensive health assessment and evaluation of their home environment to identify fall risks, social support and clinical needs. Findings from the assessment are shared with the member and their primary care provider, helping to improve care coordination and keep members healthy. Aetna Resources For Living (RFL): RFL supports members' physical and emotional well-being needs, such as offering resources to address loneliness and connecting members with community resources including local transportation, housing and food programs, and caregiver support programs.*

RFL supports members' physical and emotional well-being needs, such as offering resources to address loneliness and connecting members with community resources including local transportation, housing and food programs, and caregiver support programs.* Over-the-counter (OTC) benefit: Many Aetna plans include an OTC benefit powered by CVS Flex Benefits. It provides an allowance to purchase certain health and wellness products like toothbrushes, cold and flu medication, and pain relievers at participating retail stores, online or by phone.

Care for those with special needs

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90% of adults age 65 and older have at least one chronic condition, and many face social and financial challenges that impact their health. Our Special Needs Plans come with support from a dedicated care team to help coordinate care for members and create a more seamless experience for them.

Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs): In 2027, Aetna will expand C-SNP availability to six new states for a total of 25 states where they are available. These plans are for members with a qualifying chronic condition, such as diabetes mellitus, chronic heart failure and certain cardiovascular disorders, and focus on care coordination. C-SNPs also include targeted benefits to help with members' health needs, such as $0 copays for primary care visits and certain specialist visits related to eligible chronic conditions.

In 2027, Aetna will expand C-SNP availability to six new states for a total of 25 states where they are available. These plans are for members with a qualifying chronic condition, such as diabetes mellitus, chronic heart failure and certain cardiovascular disorders, and focus on care coordination. C-SNPs also include targeted benefits to help with members' health needs, such as $0 copays for primary care visits and certain specialist visits related to eligible chronic conditions. Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs): These plans are for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, offering coordinated coverage across both programs.

All C-SNP and D-SNP members get a monthly allowance on an Extra Benefits Card for certain over-the-counter (OTC) products. Those with a qualifying chronic condition who meet all other eligibility requirements can use the monthly allowance to help pay for additional everyday expenses, including certain healthy groceries, personal care products, transportation and utilities.

Prescription drug coverage

We provide options for individuals to access their medication at a price that's right for them. For 2027, we will continue to offer prescription drug coverage through our stand-alone SilverScript prescription drug plan (PDP) and as part of our integrated Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plans - all backed by CVS Health. Changes and highlights include:

$0 dollar coverage across Medicare Advantage plan types: MAPD: All Aetna MAPD plans have $0 Tier 1 drug copays at preferred pharmacies. D-SNP: All Aetna D-SNPs feature $0 Tier 1 drug copays, and many have $0 Tier 1 and Tier 2 drug copays for up to a 100-day supply at in-network Low Income Subsidy (LIS) copays will apply for remaining generic and brand formulary drugs. C-SNP: These plans use a custom drug list that offers targeted generic drugs with a $0 Tier 1 drug copay to help members manage their chronic conditions.* $0 copay on covered vaccines: Many vaccines will be available to members with a $0 copay at in-network pharmacies.*

across Medicare Advantage plan types: Pharmacy network: Members will have access to a broad pharmacy network, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and grocers such as Kroger, Albertsons and H-E-B.

Members will have access to a broad pharmacy network, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and grocers such as Kroger, Albertsons and H-E-B. Stand-alone prescription drug plan (PDP) coverage: Our SilverScript Choice plan offers prescription drug coverage with reduced cost-sharing, including $0 Tier 1 drug copays.*

Innovation for a smoother member experience

Navigating the health care system can be complex. Aetna combines award-winning digital tools and portals with personalized support that provides clear guidance, simplifies complex information and acts as partner in health, helping members navigate their health care with greater confidence.

Aetna Clinical Collaboration: We continue to expand the Aetna Clinical Collaboration program. This brings Aetna nurses* together with hospital staff to help Medicare Advantage members get the care and support they need to remain healthy when they return home from the hospital or make the transition into a skilled nursing facility.

We continue to expand the Aetna Clinical Collaboration program. This brings Aetna nurses* together with hospital staff to help Medicare Advantage members get the care and support they need to remain healthy when they return home from the hospital or make the transition into a skilled nursing facility. Useful digital tools: We're using technology to deliver a better member experience. For example, we've added conversational AI to the award-winning Aetna HealthSM app, providing AI-powered navigation using plain language to help members understand and access their health benefits. We've also introduced Aetna Care Paths, which is available to Medicare Advantage members through the Aetna Health app and uses AI to clarify benefits and procedures and offer personalized care guidance for certain conditions.

We're using technology to deliver a better member experience. For example, we've added conversational AI to the award-winning Aetna HealthSM app, providing AI-powered navigation using plain language to help members understand and access their health benefits. We've also introduced Aetna Care Paths, which is available to Medicare Advantage members through the Aetna Health app and uses AI to clarify benefits and procedures and offer personalized care guidance for certain conditions. Enhancements to prior authorization: We're simplifying the care experience through enhancements to prior authorization by making the process faster, more transparent and easier to navigate. We're proud that more than 95% of eligible prior authorizations are approved within 24 hours and 82% are processed in real time.

*While only your doctor can diagnose, prescribe or give medical advice, the care management nurses can provide information on a variety of health topics.

Visit AetnaMedicare.com to learn more about our 2027 Aetna Medicare plans. Or call 1-844-588-0041 (TTY: 711), 7 days a week, 8 AM to 8 PM. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026. A licensed agent may answer your call.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 37 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit Aetna.com.

The Aetna C-SNP is available to Medicare members who have at least one of the qualifying chronic conditions. To ensure a successful enrollment process, we'll confirm with your healthcare provider that you have one of these eligible conditions. If verification of eligible condition is not received, involuntary disenrollment will occur.

Aetna Medicare is a HMO, PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Our D-SNPs also have contracts with State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Plan features and availability may vary by service area. The formulary/or pharmacy network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary. The Aetna Medicare pharmacy network includes limited lower cost, preferred pharmacies in Suburban Arizona, Urban Kansas, Urban Missouri, Rural Michigan, Rural Nebraska, Rural North Dakota, Suburban West Virginia and Suburban Puerto Rico. The lower costs advertised in our plan materials for these pharmacies may not be available at the pharmacy you use. For up-to-date information about our network pharmacies, including whether there are any lower-cost preferred pharmacies in your area, members please call the number on your ID card, non-members please call 1-833-278-3928 (TTY: 711) or consult the online pharmacy directory. Other pharmacies and providers are available in our network.

Participating health care providers are independent contractors and are neither agents nor employees of Aetna. The availability of any particular provider cannot be guaranteed, and provider network composition is subject to change.

{Multiple condition disclaimer (Extra Supports Wallet only, non HHP (multiple conditions))} The benefit(s) mentioned are part of special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill (SSBCI). SSBCI conditions include but are not limited to: hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and chronic lung disorders. Eligibility is determined by whether you have a chronic condition associated with the benefit(s). Standards and conditions vary for each benefit. Contact us to confirm the specific SSBCI condition requirements for the benefit(s) for this plan and determine your eligibility.

{C-SNP (ESW and ESW + HVP (CHF, diabetes, cardio disorders))} The benefit(s) mentioned are part of special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill (SSBCI). SSBCI conditions include certain cardiovascular disorders, congestive heart failure, and diabetes. Eligibility is determined by whether you have a chronic condition associated with the benefit(s). Standards and conditions vary for each benefit. Contact us to confirm the specific SSBCI condition requirements for the benefit(s) for this plan and determine your eligibility.

To send a complaint to Aetna, call the Plan or the number on your member ID card. To send a complaint to Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE (TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048), 24 hours a day/7 days a week. If your complaint involves a broker or agent, be sure to include the name of the person when filing your grievance.

SilverScript is a Prescription Drug Plan with a Medicare contract marketed through Aetna Medicare. Enrollment in SilverScript depends on contract renewal.

SilverSneakers is a registered trademark of Tivity Health, Inc. ©<2026> Tivity Health, Inc. All rights reserved.

Resources For Living is the brand name used for products and services offered through the Aetna group of subsidiary companies.

Aetna, CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark and Signify Health are part of the CVS Health family of companies.

*FOR $0 TIER 1 COPAYS: General enrollment MAPD plans and select C-SNPs have $0 copays on Tier 1 drugs at preferred pharmacies.

*FOR MAPD PLAN NUMBERS: This number includes the Aetna joint venture in Minnesota (with Allina Health).

*FOR SILVERSNEAKERS MEMBERSHIP: SilverSneakers is not available for Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP) members.

*FOR $0 PCP AND LAB COPAYS: For 2027, 97% of all Aetna MAPD plans have a $0 copay for PCP visits and 70% have $0 copays for labs.

*FOR RFL RESOURCES: RFL is not available for members with Aetna Part D (prescription-only) plans, Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs) or Medicare Supplement plans.

*FOR 100-DAY SUPPLY: Not all medications are dispensable in a 100-day supply due to unbreakable package sizing (e.g., inhalers), or as a result of being a controlled substance.

*FOR VACCINE COVERAGE: Adult vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be available to members with a $0 copay at in-network pharmacies.

©2026 Aetna Inc.

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Phil Blando

Phillip.blando@CVSHealth.com

Investor contact

Larry McGrath

800-201-0938

InvestorInfo@CVSHealth.com

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aetna-2027-medicare-plans-offer-reliable-affordable-access-to-care-an-1234268