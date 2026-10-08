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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
08.10.26 | 12:29
7,750 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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7,6507,75015:46
7,6507,80015:32
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Stagwell Schedules Webcast to Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, will report financial results for the three and nine months ended?September 30, 2026, on?Thursday, October 29, 2026, before market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at?8:30 AM (ET). Register?here to attend the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website,?https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
ir@stagwellglobal.com

PR Contact:
Lena Petersen
pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-schedules-webcast-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-1234122

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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