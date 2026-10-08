Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patent bis 2039: Ist das der nächste große Wachstumstreiber für diese Small-Cap-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
MC

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Continues Accepting Human Image Submissions for Melanoma Scan Beta Testing

Volunteer Intake Remains Open as the Company Prepares to Post Updated Evaluation Results on Its Corporate Website in the Coming Weeks

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta continues to accept human-submitted images for internal testing, and that updated evaluation results are expected to be posted on the Company's corporate website in the coming weeks.

Investors and interested participants can follow the Company at https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

The program is already past first collection. MDCE announced volunteer intake on September 4, receipt of the first human-submitted datasets on September 16, the start of internal review on September 23, and first-pass results on September 29. That first pass indicated that real-world user photographs could move through image-quality scoring, body-map registration, and change-over-time comparison. Intake staying open is how the next evaluation pass gets built.

Until the volunteer phase, model work centered on public dermatology archives, including HAM10000, ISIC Archive collections, and TCIA melanoma cohorts. Human-submitted images add the variables those archives do not fully capture: lighting, device type, distance, angle, compression, and everyday image quality. Additional submissions are intended to widen that test set so later review is not limited to the first cohort.

The coming website update is expected to cover the same three technical layers already in evaluation:

  • Image intake and quality scoring - whether new user photographs can be received and separated into usable and held-out samples
  • Body-map registration - whether images can be placed on the interactive body map so the same skin area can be found again
  • Change-over-time comparison - whether successive images of a mapped area can be organized for visual review

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application intended to help users catalog visible skin images and review the same mapped area across sessions. The platform remains in beta-stage development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, screening, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider.

"The first datasets proved the workflow can run on photographs people actually take," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We are still accepting submissions because a stronger test set makes a stronger readout. Investors should look for that next update on the corporate site in the coming weeks."

Volunteer participation is not a clinical diagnosis program and is not a clinical efficacy trial. Any concern about a skin change should be reviewed by a licensed clinician. References to testing describe internal technical evaluation of image handling, mapping, and comparison.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.
Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding continued image collection and planned publication of evaluation updates. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Medical Care Technologies Inc.
1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204
Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750
Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com
Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-continues-accepting-human-i-1232622

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.