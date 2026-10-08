Medical Care Technologies Inc. Continues Accepting Human Image Submissions for Melanoma Scan Beta Testing

Volunteer Intake Remains Open as the Company Prepares to Post Updated Evaluation Results on Its Corporate Website in the Coming Weeks

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta continues to accept human-submitted images for internal testing, and that updated evaluation results are expected to be posted on the Company's corporate website in the coming weeks.

Investors and interested participants can follow the Company at https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com.

The program is already past first collection. MDCE announced volunteer intake on September 4, receipt of the first human-submitted datasets on September 16, the start of internal review on September 23, and first-pass results on September 29. That first pass indicated that real-world user photographs could move through image-quality scoring, body-map registration, and change-over-time comparison. Intake staying open is how the next evaluation pass gets built.

Until the volunteer phase, model work centered on public dermatology archives, including HAM10000, ISIC Archive collections, and TCIA melanoma cohorts. Human-submitted images add the variables those archives do not fully capture: lighting, device type, distance, angle, compression, and everyday image quality. Additional submissions are intended to widen that test set so later review is not limited to the first cohort.

The coming website update is expected to cover the same three technical layers already in evaluation:

Image intake and quality scoring - whether new user photographs can be received and separated into usable and held-out samples

- whether new user photographs can be received and separated into usable and held-out samples Body-map registration - whether images can be placed on the interactive body map so the same skin area can be found again

- whether images can be placed on the interactive body map so the same skin area can be found again Change-over-time comparison - whether successive images of a mapped area can be organized for visual review

MDCE Melanoma Scan Beta is being developed as an AI-assisted imaging and body-map monitoring application intended to help users catalog visible skin images and review the same mapped area across sessions. The platform remains in beta-stage development. It has not received regulatory clearance and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, screening, or evaluation by a qualified healthcare provider.

"The first datasets proved the workflow can run on photographs people actually take," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "We are still accepting submissions because a stronger test set makes a stronger readout. Investors should look for that next update on the corporate site in the coming weeks."

Volunteer participation is not a clinical diagnosis program and is not a clinical efficacy trial. Any concern about a skin change should be reviewed by a licensed clinician. References to testing describe internal technical evaluation of image handling, mapping, and comparison.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding continued image collection and planned publication of evaluation updates. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-continues-accepting-human-i-1232622