Exclusive Distribution Agreement Brings Powerful Digital Life Protection Solutions to Indonesia as Malware, Online Scams, and AI-Driven Fraud Continue to Escalate

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, and Gema Informatika Abadi (PT GIA) today announced an exclusive distribution partnership to deliver powerful home cybersecurity offerings to Indonesian consumers. The agreement makes Bitdefender's complete consumer portfolio available nationwide through PT GIA's extensive reseller network and arrives at a time when threats to personal data, identity, and privacy are escalating, fueled by increasingly sophisticated AI-driven attacks.

"Consumers now bank, shop, and stay connected with friends online, making the protection of personal data and identity critical," said Mr. Chok, director at PT GIA. "We are pleased to partner with Bitdefender to give Indonesians access to trusted, advanced protection against evolving cyber threats. Bitdefender's record of innovation and proven security performance makes it the ideal partner as we expand our offerings across the country."

In Indonesia, 66% of adults encountered a scam in the past year, according to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance. The pattern holds globally, where a survey of 7,000 consumers found one in seven fell victim to a scam over the same period. Mobile devices remain a particular weak point in that research: nearly half of respondents (48%) do not run a third-party security solution on their phone, even though 53% use those devices for sensitive activity such as bill payments and online shopping.

The agreement puts comprehensive protection within easier reach. PT GIA will carry the full Bitdefender consumer portfolio, spanning computer and mobile device security, identity protection, privacy, anti-scam tools, and deepfake detection technology. Available in plans for both individuals and families, these solutions defend against malware, phishing, online scams, identity theft, and other threats at home or on the go.

Bitdefender consumer solutions earn consistent recognition from third-party testing organizations, industry analysts, and respected media. The company was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Consumer Digital Life Protection 2025 Vendor Assessment and has earned Best Protection for Windows, Best macOS Security, and Best Android Security awards from AV-TEST.

Building on that track record, AI-powered security and anti-scam protection will feature prominently in the companies' joint marketing, reflecting how AI-enhanced social engineering campaigns have become a primary path for cybercriminals to steal information and commit fraud.

"Cybercriminals are using AI to run convincing scam campaigns at scale and spread malware, putting consumers at greater risk," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Bitdefender Consumer Solutions Group. "Bitdefender and PT GIA share a commitment to public safety online, and we are excited to work together. Indonesia has one of the world's largest and fastest-growing digital economies, and Bitdefender's protection combined with PT GIA's reach will help millions of consumers stay safe wherever their digital lives take them."

Bitdefender consumer solutions are available through PT GIA at brick-and-mortar retailers and online marketplaces nationwide.

About PT GIA

PT Gema Informatika Abadi (GIA) is an IT and cybersecurity solutions provider in Indonesia. We provide trusted technology solutions, cybersecurity expertise, and local support for both businesses and consumers.

We work closely with telecommunications companies, technology providers, and channel partners to expand access to innovative cybersecurity solutions across Indonesia. Through these strong partnerships and our local expertise, we help organizations enhance their digital offerings and deliver trusted protection to Indonesian users.

GIA welcomes organizations interested in collaboration and partnership opportunities.

For more information, visit www.gia.co.id.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

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Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com