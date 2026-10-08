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PR Newswire
08.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
53 Leser
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Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $2,421,687, or $0.45 basic and $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 - an increase of $278,047, or 12.97%, from earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $2,143,640, or $0.39 basic and $0.38 diluted earnings per share. Annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 were 1.71% and 15.49%, respectively, compared with September 30, 2025 annualized returns on average assets and average equity of 1.46% and 14.58%, respectively. Unaudited earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased $857,730, or 14.55%, to $6,751,539 compared to $5,893,809 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were 1.60% and 14.69%, respectively, compared with September 30, 2025 annualized returns on average assets and average equity of 1.37% and 14.03%, respectively.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with earnings increasing nearly 13% over the same period a year ago and nearly 15% year-to-date compared with the same period last year. A net interest margin of 4.85% helped drive quarterly returns on average assets and equity of 1.71% and 15.49%, respectively. We continue to see steady loan demand in our local markets, and our solid capital position and low levels of past-due loans have us well-positioned to serve our customers and pursue these opportunities. We look forward to finishing out another successful year for the Bank."

Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data

(Unaudited)








For the Three Months Ended


September 30,
2026

June 30,
2026

March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

Total Interest and Fee
Income

$ 7,473,888

$ 7,259,871

$ 6,869,250

$ 7,139,722

$ 7,317,405

Total Interest Expense

891,816

893,168

1,008,229

1,207,326

1,303,263

Net Interest Income

6,582,072

6,366,703

5,861,021

5,932,396

6,014,142

Provision for Credit Losses

150,000

150,000

50,000

200,000

250,000

Net Interest Income After
Provision for Credit Losses

6,432,072

6,216,703

5,811,021

5,732,396

5,764,142

Total Other Income

447,624

467,782

414,100

448,178

519,500

Total Other Expense

3,740,056

3,673,251

3,627,528

3,765,414

3,516,683

Income Before Income Tax
Expense

3,139,640

3,011,234

2,597,593

2,415,160

2,766,959

Income Tax Expense

717,953

692,301

586,674

401,879

623,319

Net Income

$ 2,421,687

$ 2,318,933

$ 2,010,919

$ 2,013,281

$ 2,143,640













Earnings Per Share - Basic

$ 0.45

$ 0.43

$ 0.37

$ 0.37

$ 0.39

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$ 0.44

$ 0.42

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

$ 0.38







Return on Average Assets

1.71 %

1.64 %

1.46 %

1.39 %

1.46 %

Return on Average Equity

15.49 %

15.16 %

13.39 %

13.28 %

14.58 %

Net Interest Margin

4.85 %

4.71 %

4.43 %

4.28 %

4.30 %

Efficiency Ratio

53.20 %

53.75 %

57.81 %

59.01 %

53.82 %

Common Stock Shares
Outstanding

5,338,872

5,338,872

5,379,779

5,399,732

5,420,099

Book Value Per Share

$ 11.32

$ 11.43

$ 11.22

$ 11.14

$ 10.88

Community Bank Leverage
Ratio

11.93 %

11.63 %

11.71 %

11.33 %

11.19 %

% Loans Past Due> 30
Days

0.28 %

0.98 %

0.43 %

0.76 %

0.21 %

Allowance for Credit
Losses as a % of Total Loans

1.21 %

1.22 %

1.19 %

1.18 %

1.16 %







Quarterly Averages:






Total Assets

$ 561,996,910

$ 567,201,707

$ 560,348,116

$ 575,001,866

$ 580,830,205

Total Loans

$ 371,775,367

$ 371,135,923

$ 361,591,069

$ 361,339,396

$ 360,100,453

Total Deposits

$ 485,678,767

$ 491,625,349

$ 484,406,399

$ 498,995,120

$ 506,765,581

Total Shareholders' Equity

$ 62,041,993

$ 61,371,224

$ 60,908,702

$ 60,159,434

$ 58,315,231

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation
The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state-chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company's future operating results. When used in this release, the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company's loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company's loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Bank of South Carolina

© 2026 PR Newswire
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