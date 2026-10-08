Netease Cloud Music And Gamma. Announce New Strategic Partnership In China For Music From Ye, Mariah Carey, Sexyy Red, Usher, Snoop Dogg And More

HANGZHOU, China and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music and gamma., the global media and technology company founded by Larry Jackson and Ike Youssef, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership that will expand opportunities for gamma.'s global artist roster in China while deepening NetEase Cloud Music's connection to international music and culture.

Under the new agreement, NetEase Cloud Music will serve as a key launch platform for licensed recordings from gamma.'s roster of leading artists, including Ye, Mariah Carey, Sexyy Red, Usher, Snoop Dogg, and more. Beyond music distribution, the partnership will create opportunities for collaboration across artist promotion, cultural exchange, original music content, and other initiatives designed to connect global artists with audiences in China.

The partnership builds on gamma.'s broader strategy of creating new pathways for artists to reach audiences, grow their businesses, and participate in culture across markets, while expanding NetEase Cloud Music's access to a diverse roster of internationally recognized and emerging artists. Together, the companies will explore new opportunities to amplify artists and music across borders, deepen connections between global artists and Chinese audiences, and foster greater cultural exchange.

In September 2025, Mariah Carey's latest album, Here For It All, made its China debut on NetEase Cloud Music, generating more than four times the volume of Carey's 2018 album Caution during its first two weeks. The album also delivered record-setting first-day streams and, by day 14, had surpassed every studio album Carey released in the previous decade in the China market.

The success of Here For It All demonstrates the potential of combining gamma.'s artist platform with NetEase Cloud Music's reach and market expertise. The expanded partnership formalizes that collaboration and establishes a broader framework for bringing gamma.'s artists to new audiences while creating new opportunities for NetEase Cloud Music to participate in the larger music ecosystem.

Vivian Wei, Vice President of Copyrights at NetEase Cloud Music, said: "We are delighted to build on our successful past cooperation and enter into a new strategic partnership with gamma., continuing to bring the works of international artists to music fans across China. We look forward to working closely with gamma. and leveraging our respective strengths in streaming platforms and copyright content to further enhance the visibility and influence of international artists in the Chinese market, while injecting new momentum into the diversity and development of China's music industry."

Larry Jackson, Founder and CEO of gamma., said: "I've been so deeply impressed by the imagination that NetEase has brought to every single gamma. release by way of their intent to maximize the commercial results in ways that we had never initially conceived of. Their footprint and success in China coupled with their passion for our repertoire made a partnership in this regard an obvious move. Going back to my time at Apple Music, I have always strongly believed that aligning with a company that is willing to go the extra step on treating your company's release as if it is their release is something that will truly move the needle in this commodified time of music streaming."

About NetEase Cloud Music

NetEase Cloud Music ("Cloud Music Inc.," HKEX: 9899) is one of the leading online music platforms in China with over 200 million monthly active users, featuring an interactive content community for music enthusiasts in terms of user scale and engagement. NCM is also the leading original music platform in China, hosting more than 1.25 million independent musicians. NCM has built a large-scale, robust and rapidly growing business to provide community-centric online music services to its users. NCM empowers music enthusiasts with a wide variety of technology-driven tools to discover, enjoy, share and create diverse music and music-inspired content and to interact with each other.

About gamma.

Founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, gamma. is a global media, technology and creative agency company built to empower artist-entrepreneurs to create, distribute, and monetize culture on their own terms. With eight global offices and more than 10,000 monthly releases powered by its Vydia platform, gamma. partners with some of the world's most influential artists, including Mariah Carey, Ye, Snoop Dogg and Death Row Records, USHER, Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group, and Sexyy Red, alongside emerging talent including MOLIY, October London, JayDon, Loe Shimmy, and honestav.

Bringing together music, technology, creative services, and cultural ventures, gamma. is building a new model for how artists and their businesses grow beyond the traditional music industry. In 2026, the company expanded into fashion with the launch of gamma. Maison, its new fashion venture, further extending its platform across culture and commerce.

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music