11:11 SYSTEMS: 11:11 Systems Acquires Select IBM VMware Cloud Service Provider Enterprise Customers

Acquisition marks 11:11 Systems' eighth VMware-related transaction and further strengthens its position as the largest, privately held, global VMware Cloud Service Provider partner

LONDON - October 8, 2026: 11:11 Systems ("11:11"), a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced it has completed the acquisition of select IBM VMware Cloud Service Provider enterprise customers.

Broadcom has recently optimised its VMware Cloud Service Provider ("VCSP") partners programme to improve customer outcomes, and as the largest, private, global VCSP, 11:11 Systems has established itself as the leader in this space focused on helping VCSPs who desire to transition their customers to its platform.

"Enterprises today are crossing the Rubicon into a new era of cloud, containers and private AI, and the path forward requires both fortitude and practical guidance," said Brett Diamond, CEO, 11:11 Systems. "11:11 Systems was built for that role. With our resilient platform, deep VMware and cloud expertise and global reach, we help customers modernise on their terms, protect the applications and data that matter most and make the infrastructure decisions today that turn into a competitive advantage in the future."

The acquisition further expands 11:11 Systems' global reach across North America, EMEA, APAC and South America and expands its ability to support complex enterprise migrations through an integrated portfolio of cloud infrastructure, connectivity, cyber resilience and recovery services. It also reflects the strong alignment between 11:11 Systems, IBM and Broadcom/VMware particularly around customer experience, innovation and long-term service continuity.

"Broadcom's Cloud Service Provider strategy is centred on partners that can deliver the operational discipline, technical expertise and enterprise scale our customers require," said Ram Velaga, President, Infrastructure Software Group, Broadcom. "11:11 Systems is a partner that reflects our model. With a global platform, extensive VMware experience, more than 6,000 customers and a portfolio spanning cloud, connectivity and security, they are well positioned to support enterprise customers as they modernise critical workloads utilising VMware Cloud Foundation."

11:11 Systems has acquired seven major VMware-based businesses - iland Cloud, Green Cloud Defense, Unitas Global, Sungard Availability Services, Faction, Ntirety and Digital Sense - establishing an unmatched foundation of operational expertise and commercial insight. The acquisition of select IBM VMware Cloud Service Provider enterprise customers will mark 11:11's eighth purchase of a VMware CSP business and eleventh acquisition overall.

Through its global cloud platform and partner-first approach, 11:11 Systems helps customers and providers run critical environments with greater resilience and scale.

Moelis & Company LLC and Fifth Third Securities, Inc. served as financial advisors for 11:11 Systems, while Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor for the company in the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernise, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11's resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 11:11 Systems and follow 11:11 on LinkedIn.

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Destiny Gillbee

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C8 Consulting Ltd

11-11Systems@c8consulting.co.uk

