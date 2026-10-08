paid Appoints Dave Hampton as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate AI and Data Strategy and Growth

Hampton brings more than a decade of experience in influencer marketing tech and will take over paid's charge to turn campaign data into actionable intelligence for new collaborations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / paid , the leading creator infrastructure for enterprise consumer brands, today announced the appointment of Dave Hampton as the company's first Chief Technology Officer. His extensive experience in influencer marketing tech will accelerate paid's AI and data strategy, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and growth for creators and brands

Dave brings full-stack technology leadership spanning application development, security, compliance, IT, and DevOps, along with deep roots in digital and influencer marketing dating back to the category's early days in 2013.

At paid, Dave will work across the company to develop novel applications for technology and AI in creator marketing, bolster the measurement suite, and deliver greater insights for clients and partners. paid has spent over a decade building the infrastructure to support creator marketing, and Dave brings the technical leadership to take it further.

"paid has years of data on what actually drives successful creator campaigns," said Dave Hampton, CTO of paid. "Part of my role is to develop technology that puts deep campaign insights into the hands of brands and creators. That's what excites me most. What we're building changes how creator campaigns are planned, run, and measured going forward."

The hire strengthens paid's leadership team at a pivotal moment for the company, as brands shift more budget toward creators and deepen their creator programs. paid continues to build the infrastructure that establishes creator marketing as the most trusted channel in the mix. Dave's arrival brings dedicated technical leadership as the company builds its next generation of AI tools for the creator ecosystem, inspiring confidence in future growth.

"We've always believed creator marketing should be built on trust and technology, and Dave shares that conviction," said Bryan Gold, CEO and co-founder of paid. "As we build out the infrastructure behind the creator economy, having a technology leader who understands both the tech and this industry is a big advantage for our customers."

Media Contact:

Allie Gonzales - allie@notablypr.com

About paid

paid is creator infrastructure for enterprise consumer brands. Most brands run creator marketing as one-off campaigns across disconnected vendors and tools, so every campaign starts from zero. paid brings the network, workflows, and data together with its technology and team of creative, media, and measurement experts-so creator relationships, data, and insights carry forward and every campaign builds on the last. Brands like Coca-Cola and Virgin Voyages run their creator programs on paid, which has been named Overall Creator Marketing Company of the Year at the MarTech Awards, Creator Marketing Platform of the Year by Adweek, and a silver winner for Best Use of AI at the Global Influencer Marketing Awards. The company has offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com .

SOURCE: paid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/%23paid-appoints-dave-hampton-as-chief-technology-officer-to-accelerate-ai-and-1234272