Resolution of the Profusion Investments judgment reflects leadership's focus on addressing legacy obligations alongside Airtopia's long-term development.

McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) ("Lelantos" or the "Company") today announced that Profusion Investments, LLC has filed a Satisfaction of Judgment acknowledging that the judgment previously entered against the Company has been satisfied.

The Satisfaction of Judgment was electronically filed on October 6, 2026, in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Clark County, Nevada (Case No. A-26-942451-F). The filing directs the Clerk of the Court to enter satisfaction on the record of the judgment. Profusion Investments was represented by the Law Office of Hayes & Welsh of Henderson, Nevada.

Strengthening the Corporate Foundation

With the satisfaction now on file, this judgment no longer stands as an outstanding obligation of the Company. The resolution reflects management's focus on addressing legacy corporate obligations while continuing to develop Airtopia's operating business.

For the leadership team, building long-term shareholder value includes both executing the business strategy and strengthening the corporate foundation that supports it.

"Building Airtopia for the long term requires more than growing our park operations. It also requires taking responsibility for the corporate foundation supporting that growth," said Felix Waller, Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "Addressing legacy obligations is part of that responsibility. Satisfying this judgment is a concrete step in that work, and our focus remains on disciplined execution and building long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company will continue to provide updates on its corporate development initiatives as appropriate.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "will," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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