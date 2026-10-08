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ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2026 15:38 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Scott F. Gelbard of SGI Global Partners Announces Expansion of International Advisory Practice Into Southeast Asian Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Scott F. Gelbard, Founder of SGI Global Partners Inc. and Managing Partner of Peak Ventures, today announced an expanded focus on Southeast Asian market entry advisory services for mid-market North American companies seeking international growth.

Scott F. Gelbard has spent more than 25 years advising businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia. The expansion reflects growing demand from family offices and mid-market enterprises for experienced guidance as Southeast Asia emerges as one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world.

"The opportunity in Southeast Asia for North American mid-market companies is significant, but the execution risk is equally substantial," said Scott F. Gelbard. "Most companies underestimate how different the relationship architecture is in markets like Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. We're expanding our practice to meet that demand with the depth of experience it requires."

SGI Global Partners Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, operates as a boutique family office and strategic advisory firm. The firm advises high-net-worth families, founders, and mid-market enterprises on strategic growth, capital markets, governance, and international expansion.

Scott F. Gelbard founded SGI Global Partners after two decades of international consulting work, including his role as Managing Partner of Peak Ventures, which focuses on helping international businesses understand and penetrate North American markets.

The expanded Southeast Asia practice will focus on three core service areas: market entry feasibility, partnership identification and due diligence, and ongoing advisory support for operating businesses.

For more information about SGI Global Partners and Scott F. Gelbard's advisory practice, visit sgiglobalpartners.com.

###

About SGI Global Partners Inc.

SGI Global Partners Inc. is a Vancouver-based boutique family office and strategic advisory firm founded by Scott F. Gelbard. The firm advises high-net-worth families, mid-market companies, and entrepreneurs on strategic growth, capital markets, international expansion, and long-term value creation. Scott F. Gelbard serves as Founder and leads the firm's advisory practice alongside his role as Managing Partner of Peak Ventures.

Media Contact:

SGI Global Partners Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
sgiglobalpartners.com
aa@fairfax.partners

SOURCE: SGI Global Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scott-f.-gelbard-of-sgi-global-partners-announces-expansion-of-i-1234251

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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