Zoe Financial Debuts Free Tools Hub to Help Americans Check Their Finances in Minutes

The hub includes a set of interactive tools that meet people at big money moments, from retirement to divorce to selling a business.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Zoe Financial , a platform that matches people with vetted fiduciary financial advisors, today launched a free interactive tools hub to help people get oriented during life transitions. The new set of tools can be found at https://findanadvisor.com/personal-finance-tools .

"People rarely go looking for a financial tool on a quiet day. They go looking when something is changing. We built these tools for that moment, so people have somewhere to start that is quick, free, and easy to use," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's Founder & CEO.

How it works

Pick a tool. Answer a few quick questions. Some take under two minutes. See your result.

Tools include

Every plan starts with one question: where do I stand today? The new hub gives people a quick way to know where to start. The interactive experiences cover five areas:

Retirement: "Are You on Track to Retire?" and "Where Should You Retire?" look at the timing and the place. Life changes: "Are You Ready for an Inheritance?," "Going Through a Divorce?," and "Planning to Sell Your Business?" walk through what to consider before, during, and after. Net worth tracker: "How Does Your Net Worth Compare?" shows how someone's net worth stacks up against others their age. Quick self-checks: three tools cover investor type, portfolio risk, and financial health. Advisor fees: A bonus quiz, "How Much Should You Pay an Advisor?," shows what advisors typically charge and lets people compare their own fee to the market rates.

The tools are for education only and are not a substitute for professional advice.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial is a digital wealth platform with a mission to help people grow and protect their wealth. Zoe combines technology with hands-on human support to match each client with a financial advisor suited to their specific situation. Zoe's matching service is free of charge to clients, and clients pay their advisor only if they choose to move forward. Zoe is paid by advisors on successful matches. Learn more at https://findanadvisor.com/ .

Disclosures:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions.

Zoe Financial connects clients with independent, fiduciary financial advisors who have been screened for credentials (CFP, CFA, or CPA), a minimum of five years of experience, clean regulatory records, and absence of commission-based compensation. Advisors are further assessed on subject-matter expertise, investment process, and client experience before admission to the network.

Zoe receives a referral fee (15% to 35% of the advisor's fees) only upon a successful client match. This vetting process does not guarantee advisor performance, suitability, or future conduct. Clients should conduct their own due diligence before engaging any advisor. This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice.

Data cited in this release comes from the Federal Reserve's 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances.

CONTACT:

Carolina Padilla

press@zoefin.com

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoe-financial-debuts-free-tools-hub-to-help-americans-check-their-fi-1234277