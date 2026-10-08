Alphastar Capital Management Launches Structured Notes SMAs with Sage Advisory Services, Bringing Institutional Precision to a Historically Complex Asset Class

Two new strategies, built for growth and income, give independent advisors access to fully managed structured note portfolios without the operational weight that has kept many on the sidelines.

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Alphastar Capital Management ("Alphastar"), a firm that has experienced significant growth and recently crossed the $3B milestone, announces the launch of two Structured Notes Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) - a Growth strategy and an Income strategy, sub-advised by Sage Advisory Group, with support from its partners at Barnabas Capital.

Structured notes have long offered something advisors value: defined outcomes, built-in downside buffers, and the ability to shape risk and return around a client's specific goals. What has held many advisors back isn't the strategy. It's everything around it. Sourcing notes across issuers, building ladders, tracking calls and maturities, and reinvesting proceeds is a discipline of its own, and one that pulls time away from the client relationship.

These strategies take that work off the advisor's desk.

Each SMA is actively managed by Sage Advisory Group, a fixed income specialist overseeing approximately $31B in assets, with notes laddered across issuers, structures, and maturities. The result is a professionally managed structured notes allocation, delivered with the transparency and direct ownership a separately managed account provides.

"We spent months searching for the right partner to build this, and we're thrilled with our selection," said Casey McIntyre, Co-President of Alphastar. "Running structured notes inside a managed account takes deep investment acumen and strong investment management infrastructure. Sage brings just that to the table - incredible investment talent, rigorous process, world-class technology, and appetite to build something ambitious with us. We're giving advisors a capability not many firms in our space can offer."

The launch reflects how Alphastar approaches its investment lineup: identify where advisors need more, then build the infrastructure to deliver it at an institutional standard.

"For many investors, the question isn't whether to use structured notes, but how to use them well. Combining Alphastar's capabilities with our experience managing risk across market cycles gives advisors a more complete way to pursue growth and income," said Thomas Urano, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Sage Advisory.

"Structured notes are one of the most versatile tools an advisor can bring to a client conversation, but still often misunderstood and underrepresented," said Joe Powell, President of Barnabas Capital. "Much of the hesitation comes down to complexity, not conviction. Pairing a manager of Sage's caliber with a firm as committed to its advisors as Alphastar removes that barrier. Our role is to work alongside both firms to ensure the best notes and terms are accessible for these unique portfolios."

The Structured Notes SMAs were intentionally built and are now available through Alphastar's investment suite, giving advisors a fully managed approach to an asset class that has traditionally required note-by-note oversight. Sage Structured Growth seeks equity-linked growth with a defined downside buffer, while Sage Structured Income seeks a high level of coupon income with a defined downside barrier.

The launch adds a new dimension to Alphastar's investment lineup and marks another step in the firm's commitment to giving advisor-entrepreneurs institutional-caliber solutions, delivered with the flexibility independent practices depend on.

About Alphastar

Alphastar Capital Management, LLC is a $3B registered investment adviser designed to help advisor-entrepreneurs scale with intention, without sacrificing control or flexibility. The firm serves as both architect and concierge, providing disciplined, institutional investment management alongside comprehensive operational, strategic, and practice support. By combining structure with access to deeper resources and meaningful connections, Alphastar enables advisors to stay focused on their clients while our team manages complexity behind the scenes. This advisor-first operating model is delivered through a high-touch service approach grounded in responsiveness, partnership, and consistency. For more information, please visit www.alphastarcm.com.

About Sage Advisory Services

Founded in 1996, Sage Advisory Services Ltd. Co. is an independent investment management firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. Sage specializes in fixed income asset management, serving institutional investors and private clients with solutions that include liability-driven investments, responsible investing, and global allocation strategies. With a culture rooted in transparency, research-driven portfolio construction, and client-first service, Sage continues to deliver innovative investment solutions backed by exceptional people and technology. For more information, visit Sage's website at sageadvisory.com.

About Barnabas Capital

Barnabas Capital is a strategic distributor of financial solutions spanning from structured products, structured annuities, and insurance products. Barnabas partners with leading issuers, banks, and insurance companies in offering access to products that may help grow, protect, and/or generate income from investment portfolios. The product issuers and Barnabas Capital are not affiliated entities. Securities offered through Barnabas Capital, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contact:

E: support@alphastarcm.com

SOURCE: Alphastar Capital Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alphastar-capital-management-launches-structured-notes-smas-with-sag-1233946