Ideal Aerosmith Introduces Troublemaker, a Group 3 Attritable Long-Range Uncrewed Aircraft System

Built for affordable mass, long-range missions and adaptable operations

GRAND FORKS, ND / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Ideal Aerosmith introduces Troublemaker, a low-cost attributable long range uncrewed aircraft system engineered for scalable strike operations backed by secure U.S. based supply chain.

"Troublemaker was designed around a simple objective: deliver meaningful capability at a cost and scale that allows operators to employ mass when the mission demands it," said David Markert, senior vice president and general manager, Ideal Aerosmith Government Systems. "By combining affordability and adaptability, we're giving customers another option for addressing increasingly complex operational requirements."

Developed for rapid production and deployment, Troublemaker provides over 10+ hours of endurance supporting a range of mission profiles, including one-way attack, ISR, long-range surveillance and wingman/decoy operations. Its modular architecture supports operations across austere and contested environments.

"Troublemaker delivers the range and endurance more commonly associated with much larger aircraft in a two-person-portable Group 3 form factor," said Shane Brady, vice president, Ideal Aerosmith Government Systems. "That combination gives the warfighter greater reach, persistence and flexibility across strike, reconnaissance and collaborative mission profiles."

Troublemakers reflect Ideal Aerosmith's focus on producible, interoperable uncrewed systems that combine modular design with the flexibility to evolve alongside operational needs.

About Ideal Aerosmith

At Ideal Aerosmith, we help our clients escape the gravitational pull of complex challenges. While we're known for developing cutting-edge motion testing hardware and software, our greatest strength lies in our people and culture. Our skilled team of professional problem solvers asks the right questions, uncovers opportunities, and pursues answers where only the brave dare to tread. Our industry knowledge, dedication, and relentless drive to find the best solutions have earned us a reputation as passionate problem solvers. We haven't just gained trust, respect, and confidence - we've earned our expertise.

Our Government Systems division leverages Ideal Aerosmith's engineering, manufacturing and systems expertise to develop scalable, attritable uncrewed systems for evolving mission needs. The portfolio spans autonomous air and maritime capabilities, mission planning and command and control software, low-cost propulsion and scalable manufacturing solutions.

Media Contact:

Geri MacDonald

Director of Public Relations

gmacdonald@idealaero.com

SOURCE: Ideal Aerosmith

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/ideal-aerosmith-introduces-troublemakertm-a-group-3-attritable-long-range-unc-1234159