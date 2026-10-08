Mesothelioma Hope: Mount Sinai Surgeon Discusses Why Women With Mesothelioma Live Longer Than Men

The Director of the New York Mesothelioma Program discusses new research on sex-based survival differences, the role of anemia in prognosis, and promising early results from a Poly-ICLC vaccine trial.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Mesothelioma Hope , a leading online resource providing education, patient advocacy, and support for those diagnosed with mesothelioma, has published a new interview with Dr. Andrea Wolf, Director of the New York Mesothelioma Program at Mount Sinai Health System and a thoracic surgeon who has spent years studying sex-based differences in mesothelioma outcomes.

The full interview is available at MesotheliomaHope.com .

In the Q&A, Dr. Wolf discusses new research showing that women with mesothelioma tend to survive longer than men, though researchers still don't know why.

She also explains how anemia can be an important prognostic factor, particularly when sex-specific differences are taken into account.

Dr. Wolf shares early results from her team's first phase 1b clinical trial of Poly-ICLC, a vaccine that can prime the immune system to target a patient's tumor. One patient achieved a complete response to chemotherapy after receiving the vaccine - a response her team hadn't previously seen with chemotherapy alone in mesothelioma.

Key Takeaways From the Interview

Women Tend to Live Longer Than Men With Mesothelioma - Dr. Wolf's research, including data from her own institution, confirms a pattern seen in prior studies: women with mesothelioma tend to live longer than men, though researchers still don't know why.

- Dr. Wolf's research, including data from her own institution, confirms a pattern seen in prior studies: women with mesothelioma tend to live longer than men, though researchers still don't know why. Anemia Is a Key Prognostic Sign - Dr. Wolf said anemia is linked to worse outcomes and that past studies may have produced unclear results by not accounting for differences in how anemia is defined for men and women.

- Dr. Wolf said anemia is linked to worse outcomes and that past studies may have produced unclear results by not accounting for differences in how anemia is defined for men and women. Treatment Decisions Are Highly Personalized - Dr. Wolf said there isn't a standard order for mesothelioma treatment. She generally prefers surgery first when appropriate, followed by additional treatment based on factors like cell type, lymph node involvement, and recurrence risk.

- Dr. Wolf said there isn't a standard order for mesothelioma treatment. She generally prefers surgery first when appropriate, followed by additional treatment based on factors like cell type, lymph node involvement, and recurrence risk. A Recurrence Isn't a Death Sentence - Dr. Wolf emphasized that recurrence is common with mesothelioma but doesn't mean treatment options are exhausted. She's seen patients continue managing recurrent disease for many years.

- Dr. Wolf emphasized that recurrence is common with mesothelioma but doesn't mean treatment options are exhausted. She's seen patients continue managing recurrent disease for many years. Poly-ICLC Shows Promising Early Results - Dr. Wolf's team published results from a phase 1b trial of Poly-ICLC, including one patient who had a complete response to chemotherapy after receiving the vaccine - something her team hadn't previously seen with chemotherapy alone.

"As far as why [women survive longer], that's sort of the holy grail," said Dr. Wolf.

For patients and families, insights like these can make a complicated diagnosis feel more understandable and actionable.

"Hearing directly from a mesothelioma researcher like Dr. Wolf helps us answer the questions patients and families ask us every day," said Liz Logan, RN, Oncology Nurse Navigator at Mesothelioma Hope. "Understanding why outcomes differ and what mesothelioma specialists are learning can help patients feel more informed about their diagnosis and treatment options."

How Mesothelioma Hope Supports Patients

Mesothelioma Hope's Patient Advocates are available 24/7 to help patients and families:

Connect with mesothelioma specialists and academic cancer centers

Identify clinical trials that match a patient's diagnosis and treatment history

Access free educational guides covering treatment, prognosis, and legal options

Find support groups and financial assistance resources

A free 2026 Mesothelioma Guide is available at www.mesotheliomahope.com/mesothelioma-guide .

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg

(855) 346-6101

chris@mesotheliomahope.com

1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mount-sinai-surgeon-discusses-why-women-with-mesothelioma-live-longer-than-men-1234283