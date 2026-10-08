Apiax adds regulatory interpretation to Behavox's platform, which now runs from regulatory intelligence to monitoring and evidence.

Behavox, the AI-native controls platform for global banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and commodity firms, today announced that it has acquired Apiax, a Zurich-based provider of embedded compliance software that converts financial regulation into machine-readable rules used inside firms' own systems. The acquisition extends Behavox's platform into cross-border and content compliance and complements Pathfinder, its regulatory change management product.

Firms have typically bought regulatory intelligence from one provider such as CUBE, rules interpretation from another such as aosphere, and surveillance and archiving from a third, with no shared record connecting them. Behavox now covers that chain on one platform: Pathfinder identifies regulatory change, Apiax converts regulation into rules applied at the point of business, and Behavox's surveillance and archive products monitor and evidence the resulting decisions, with one evidence trail. For firms, that reduces manual effort and the cost of running multiple point solutions. Firms interested in Behavox's cross-border and content compliance capabilities can learn more at www.behavox.com

"Apiax was built to embed compliance where the work happens. Joining Behavox gives our technology the platform, engineering resources, and distribution to reach far more institutions."

- Philip Schoch, Co-Founder and CEO, Apiax

The acquisition continues Behavox's expansion in Europe. Behavox opened an office in Milan in August 2026, reported 213% growth in European annual recurring revenue over the past two years, and in June 2026 received a $175 million preferred equity investment from HPS Investment Partners, part of BlackRock. Apiax, headquartered in Zurich, adds engineering and regulatory expertise in Switzerland, Germany, Portugal, and the UK.

"This acquisition extends our platform from regulatory intelligence through to monitoring and evidence. Apiax adds the interpretation layer that turns regulation into action at the point of business."

- Kiryl Trembovolski, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Behavox

Apiax customers continue to receive the product and support they use today, backed by Behavox's scale, R&D investment, and global customer success organization.

"Customers want fewer compliance vendors without compromising on technology. Apiax moves Behavox closer to being the single platform they use for compliance."

- Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer, Behavox

The transaction has closed. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Apiax

Apiax is a regtech company that builds the compliance infrastructure for the digital world. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Apiax's Embedded Compliance solution turns complex financial regulation cross-border rules, content compliance, suitability and tax compliance, and policy compliance into instant, accurate, and actionable answers delivered directly inside the systems business teams already use, covering more than 200 jurisdictions.

About Behavox

Behavox is the Unified AI Controls Platform for global banks, asset managers, hedge funds, and commodity firms built to prevent misconduct, detect risk, and prove control.

Its AI-native platform covers the full controls lifecycle on one stack: directive controls (Pathfinder regulatory change management and policy), preventive controls (Poseidon, Trident, Cross-Border control room, conflicts of interest, and cross-border rules), detective controls (Quantum, Polaris, Falcon communications, trade, and insider-threat surveillance), and corrective and operational controls (Intelligent Archive and Digital Employees evidence, records, and automated workflows).

Behavox has operated at institutional scale since 2014, serving more than 120 of the world's most complex institutions, including 70 global banks, a central bank, and a national regulator. Headquartered in London, Behavox serves clients across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.

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Contacts:

Media inquiries: Fahreen Kurji media@behavox.com