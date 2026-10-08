3D Domain Security and Global Enforcement recognized for excellence in an information security product

CSC, an enterprise-class domain registrar and world leader in detecting and mitigating brand, fraud, domain, and Domain Name System (DNS) threat vectors, today announced that its 3D Domain Security and Global Enforcement solution won for Threat Intelligence Innovation in the 10th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The awards recognize the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

CSC's 3D Domain Security and Global Enforcement solution for the enterprise domain ecosystem combines advanced AI machine learning technology, proprietary domain threat intelligence, expert analysis, and integrated global enforcement. With this technology, organizations can detect, understand, and act on external cyber threats targeting their brand online across social media, search engines, email, and e-commerce websites. By uncovering high-risk domains and providing a multidimensional view of threat vectors outside the firewall (i.e., the corporate perimeter), CSC's solution delivers an average 23% increase in relevant threat vector detections and exposes blind spots, such as dormant domains, before cybercriminals can weaponize them.

3D Domain Security and Global Enforcement is built on CSC's DomainSec? platform, which empowers organizations to move beyond perimeter-focused cybersecurity by strengthening their zero-trust strategy with external intelligence. Additionally, CSC's DomainSec risk score offers a dynamic scoring model that identifies and prioritizes the highest-risk domains, helping large enterprises that manage multiple brands, business units, regions, and domain portfolios to use resources more efficiently and respond with greater confidence.

"Domain-based threats sit at the center of phishing campaigns, brand impersonations, traffic diversion, malware distribution, and rogue digital infrastructure. Our 3D Domain Security and Global Enforcement solution helps enterprises close the intelligence gap, providing a complete view of the domain and DNS ecosystem and the cyber threats happening outside their portfolio management," said Ihab Shraim, chief technology officer of CSC's Digital Brand Services division.

"At CSC, we believe that domain intelligence is power. Without it, the enterprise's overall security posture is incomplete," said Shraim. "The Threat Intelligence Innovation Award represents our promise to continue helping our clients foster this power to secure their online presence from evolving cyber threats, enabling them to focus on growth and innovation with peace of mind."

For more information on CSC's 3D Domain Security and Global Enforcement solution, visit cscdbs.com/solutions/3d-domain-security-enforcement/.

About CSC

CSC is the trusted security and threat intelligence provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand) with focus areas in domain security and management, along with digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, our DomainSec platform can help them understand cybersecurity oversights that exist and help them secure their online digital assets and brands. By leveraging CSC's proprietary technology, companies can solidify their security posture to protect against cyber threat vectors targeting their online assets and brand reputation, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss. CSC also provides online brand protection-the combination of online brand monitoring and enforcement activities-with a multidimensional view of various threats outside the firewall targeting specific domains. Fraud protection services that combat phishing in the early stages of attack round out our solutions. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve.

We are the business behind business. Learn more at cscdbs.com.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Joyson Cherian

W2 Communications

CSC@w2comm.com

CSC News Room