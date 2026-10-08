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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2026 16:00 Uhr
179 Leser
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Tornator Oyj: Tornator signs EUR 200 million bank loan arrangement to secure investment capacity

Tornator Oyj ,Stock Exchange Release, 8 October 2026 at 5:00 PM

Tornator signs EUR 200 million bank loan arrangement to secure investment capacity

Forestry company Tornator Oyj has entered into a new green secured bank loan agreement. The loan amount is EUR 200 million and the term of the agreement is three years.

The newly agreed loan is one part of the refinancing arrangement implemented in autumn 2026. The arrangement included also a new EUR 300 million secured green bond issuance in September 2026 and repayment of the EUR 350 million secured green bond maturing on 14 October 2026.

At first, EUR 100 million will be withdrawn under the new bank loan and used partly to repay the maturing bond referred to above and partly to finance forest investments during the remainder of 2026. The new bank loan is available for withdrawal until the end of March 2027, and it will therefore also support Tornator's growth investment needs in 2027.

The bank loan was arranged by Danske Bank A/S, OP Corporate Bank plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ).

Moody's Ratings has assigned a Baa3 rating with a stable outlook to Tornator's secured debt.

Further information:

Antti Siirtola, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 40 773 0975

www.tornator.fi/en

Tornator is a leading European company specialising in sustainable forestry. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2025, the Group's revenue totalled approximately EUR 232 million and its balance sheet amounted to about EUR 4.0 billion. The Group directly employs around 190 people. Altogether, the company's forests provide approximately 1,600 full-time equivalent jobs through Tornator's own personnel as well as entrepreneurs and their employees. The parent company's owners are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator's mission is to create sustainable well-being from forests.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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