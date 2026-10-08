Adapti, Inc: Record Sports Agency Transactions Reshapes Industry and Signals New Opportunity for the Mid-Tier Firms

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today discusses recent large scale investments into the industry.

A wave of major transactions involving the world's largest sports and entertainment agencies is reshaping the representation business and creating a potentially significant opportunity for independent and mid-tier firms.

Goldman Sachs' majority investment in Excel Sports Management, which valued the agency at approximately $1 billion, Artémis' acquisition of a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency (CAA) at an approximately $7 billion valuation, and Providence Equity Partners' agreement to consolidate ownership of Wasserman, now known as The·Team, at a reported valuation of approximately $3.4 billion, demonstrate the growing financial value being attributed to scaled sports representation platforms.

The transactions represent more than a series of ownership changes. The transactions represent a fundamental evolution in the agency business. They reflect the increasing recognition of sports agencies as sophisticated businesses with valuable intellectual capital, recurring commercial relationships, global networks, athlete and talent rosters, and multiple avenues for growth. What was once primarily viewed as a relationship driven profession built around individual agents is increasingly being developed into institutional platforms encompassing athlete representation, marketing, brand partnerships, media, entertainment, and advisory services.

Institutional Capital Validates the Agency Model

For years, sports agencies were primarily viewed through the lens of individual agents and their athlete relationships. The industry's largest platforms have increasingly demonstrated that those relationships can be assembled into diversified businesses spanning athlete representation, brand partnerships, marketing, media, entertainment, advisory services, and intellectual property.

Excel's transaction with Goldman Sachs is one example of that evolution. CAA's ownership by Artémis and Providence's investment in Wasserman provides additional evidence that sophisticated institutional investors see significant long-term value in scaled representation businesses.

Wasserman's transaction is particularly notable because Providence was already an investor in the company. The firm's decision to consolidate ownership following the agency's sale process demonstrates the potential for established institutional partnerships to evolve as sports businesses mature.

Why This Matters for Mid-Tier Sports Agencies

The increased institutionalization of the largest agencies does not eliminate opportunities for smaller competitors. It may create them.

As the industry's biggest firms become increasingly scaled and diversified, mid-tier agencies can compete around areas where size is not the primary differentiator such as specialization, accessibility, entrepreneurial decision making and highly personalized client service. Athletes, coaches and brands value direct access to senior leadership, specialized expertise, and an agency whose business is closely aligned with their individual objectives. By combining technology and close relationships Adapti is maximizing opportunities for its clients.

The growing flow of capital into the sector could also expand the resources available to firms like Adapti, potentially leading to:

Expansion into new sports and geographic markets

Investing in technology, data, and analytics

Developing content and media capabilities

Acquiring complementary agencies or talent businesses

Recruiting senior agents and executives

In other words, the transactions involving the industry's largest agencies can help establish a larger market for everyone operating within it.

A Bigger Market, Not Simply Bigger Agencies

The next phase of the sports agency business may not be defined solely by consolidation.

Instead, the industry could increasingly consist of several types of successful firms including mid-market agencies that occupy distinctive positions within individual sports or commercial categories. For agencies this creates an opportunity to build enterprise value for all firms, regardless of size.

The emergence of institutional buyers also potentially gives those businesses more options when they reach meaningful scale. This includes strategic partnerships, minority investments, acquisitions, and eventual liquidity events.

The Next Generation of Sports Agencies

The transactions over the last few months send a clear message about how the financial markets increasingly view sports representation as a scalable business category with significant strategic and financial value. For entrepreneurs building the next generation of sports agencies this creates an important opportunity.

The objective does not have to be becoming the next CAA, Excel or The·Team. The opportunity may instead be building a highly differentiated agency that owns a valuable position. An agency can then create the infrastructure, economics and client relationships that make that position strategically valuable.

The largest sports agencies may be attracting billions in institutional capital. However, the more important development is what that capital says about the value of the industry as a whole. As institutional capital continues to enter sports, the definition of a successful sports agency will broaden. The biggest agencies are getting bigger, but the market around them is getting bigger, too. This is an immensely powerful tailwind for the entire industry at a time where revenue streams for athletes are expanding and the athletes can monetize their status for much longer periods of time, from high school through retirement. The financial metrics for sports agencies are rapidly improving, and smart money is realizing this.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io or www.ballengeegroup.com

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired the Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. The Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation, and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About The Ballengee Group

The Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

About Levelution Sports

Levelution Sports is a NIL representation agency dedicated to helping athletes navigate the evolving landscape of Name, Image, and Likeness. With a focus on compliance, brand partnerships, and long-term career development, Levelution provides athletes with the tools and resources needed to excel in sports, business, and life. Learn more at www.levelutionsports.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc.

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