

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in three-and-a-half years amid higher energy costs, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 8.6 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 6.2 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the fastest inflation since March 2023, when prices rose 9.3 percent.



Prices in the domestic market grew 10.0 percent annually in September, and those in the foreign market climbed by 6.5 percent.



The overall producer price inflation was largely driven by 28.0 percent growth in energy costs. The price index for intermediate goods climbed 2.5 percent, and that for durable consumer goods rose only 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, costs for capital goods showed a slight decline of 0.1 percent.



Monthly, producer prices climbed 2.6 percent after rising 1.3 percent in August.



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