An expert group advising the European Commission has recommended restricting components and software from high-risk suppliers in every segment of the European Union's PV market, from plug-in systems to utility-scale plants. The report, "Recommendations to address cybersecurity risk in photovoltaic generation," was prepared by the cybersecurity working group of the European Commission's Smart Energy Expert Group (SEEG). It reflects a consensus among the group's experts and "does not represent the opinion of the European Commission," according to the document. An 11-member subgroup carried out ...

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