

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, BAE Systems plc (BA.L) announced it has secured a $230.1 million contract to produce 32 Amphibious Combat Vehicle chassis in the Recovery Mission Role variant.



The program would help to expand the U.S. Marine Corps' portfolio of advanced amphibious capabilities.



The program will primarily take place in York, Pennsylvania through 2029 and includes the Government's design and final integration of the Palfinger Crane at Anniston Army Depot prior to fielding the ACV-R Mission Role variant to the Fleet Marine Force.



BA.L was trading at 1,838.00 pence, up 0.60 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



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