Scott F. Gelbard Publishes Landmark 100-Article International Business Series Through SGI Global Partners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Scott F. Gelbard, Founder of SGI Global Partners Inc. and Managing Partner of Peak Ventures, has reached a significant publishing milestone: more than 100 articles in his ongoing International Business Series, a thought leadership initiative aimed at mid-market business owners, family office executives, and entrepreneurs navigating global expansion.

The International Business Series, launched in 2024, draws directly from Scott F. Gelbard's 25-plus years of advisory experience across North America, Europe, and Asia. Topics span international market entry, capital markets access, board governance, family office strategy, ESG as a competitive advantage, and leadership development.

"The series started as a way to share practical frameworks - the kind of guidance that actually changes how executives make decisions," said Scott F. Gelbard. "One hundred articles in, the conversations it's generating confirm that there's real appetite for this kind of candid, experience-based perspective."

Articles in the series have been distributed across Medium, LinkedIn, Blogger, and scottgelbard.com, accumulating a growing readership among founders, family office principals, and senior management in mid-market companies.

Scott F. Gelbard announced that the series will continue through 2027, expanding into five new subject areas: artificial intelligence for mid-market businesses, cybersecurity and data risk management, succession planning and family wealth transfer, global trade realignment and tariffs, and private credit as an alternative capital source.

SGI Global Partners Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm serves high-net-worth families, founders, and mid-market enterprises across North America, Europe, and Asia.

For more information about Scott F. Gelbard and the International Business Series, visit scottgelbard.com or sgiglobalpartners.com.

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About SGI Global Partners Inc.

SGI Global Partners Inc. is a Vancouver-based boutique family office and strategic advisory firm. Founded by Scott F. Gelbard, the firm advises mid-market companies and high-net-worth families on strategic growth, capital markets, international expansion, governance, and long-term value creation. For more information, visit sgiglobalpartners.com.

Media Contact:

SGI Global Partners Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

sgiglobalpartners.com

aa@fairfax.partners

SOURCE: SGI Global Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scott-f.-gelbard-publishes-landmark-100-article-international-bu-1234325