Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, Smartsheet embeds governed AI directly into everyday workflows, delivering enterprise-level control and context at scale

Smartsheettoday announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management (CWM). This recognition marks the fourth consecutive year Smartsheet has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant.

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Smartsheet has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management for the fourth consecutive year.

According to Gartner, CWM platforms "increasingly connect team productivity with operational work and AI-supported execution" that "enable end users to plan, coordinate and automate their work." Trusted by over 85% of the Fortune 500, Smartsheet transforms how organizations manage complex work by embedding AI into everyday operations.

Most enterprises are investing heavily in AI, but that investment often stays siloed, layered onto individual tasks without connecting to the systems, data and context required to run the business. The result is a widening gap between what leaders intend and what actually gets executed, even as AI spend increases. Smartsheet believes its recognition as a Leader reflects a different approach: bringing AI directly into the projects, portfolios and processes where work already happens, so intelligence and execution move together instead of pulling apart.

"We believe being recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management for four consecutive years reflects the value we deliver as our customers scale," said Pratima Arora, chief product and technology officer at Smartsheet. "That value comes from depth, not just scale. We've made our platform's understanding of how work gets done available to the AI tools our customers already use. Our goal isn't to build another assistant, but to give any AI that same context. That's the foundation we're building on as we help enterprise teams around the world execute with more clarity, control and speed."

In the past year, Smartsheet has advanced its AI roadmap with the general availability of Smart Assist, which brings AI directly into how teams plan, track and get work done, and launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, giving customers the flexibility to bring their AI of choice into governed Smartsheet workspaces. Together, these capabilities are on track to drive more than 100 million AI requests annually. The company also added Scenario Planning and portfolio reporting features built for large, cross-functional teams.

Customers cite that same combination of governance and usability as a differentiator. One IT manager on Gartner Peer InsightsTM called Smartsheet their "core platform for collaboration, process improvement and decision making" that delivers "the security and governance needed for sensitive business information while still being accessible enough for teams to adopt."

Smartsheet continues to innovate to help organizations turn AI ambition into operational reality. At its upcoming ENGAGE customer conference, the company will showcase how its platform serves as the execution layer where AI meets everyday work, helping teams connect data, decisions and outcomes at enterprise scale.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management report here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management, Nikos Drakos, Joe Mariano, Lacy Lei and Hironori Hayashi, 10/5/2026

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About Smartsheet

Smartsheet unites people, data and AI to turn strategy into measurable enterprise impact. Smartsheet gives enterprises the speed, governance and trust to execute complex work across portfolios, operations and IT on a single, secure system. Smartsheet empowers millions of users to move faster, reduce risk and realize ROI with confidence. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

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