Phoenix Accounting Reports 180 Percent Year Over Year Growth as Hannah Padgett Expands National Financial Services Firm

MOULTON, AL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Phoenix Accounting, founded and led by Hannah Padgett, is continuing its national expansion following nearly 180% year-over-year growth. The accounting and tax firm has expanded beyond traditional bookkeeping to provide businesses with accounting, payroll, tax preparation, strategic tax planning, tax resolution, and business advisory services across the United States.

Padgett founded Phoenix Accounting with a focus on helping business owners better understand their finances and make informed decisions about the future of their companies. As the firm has grown, its services have evolved to address a broader range of financial and operational needs, while maintaining a primarily remote model that allows the company to serve clients nationwide.

"We want Phoenix Accounting to be more than the firm clients call when they need their books completed or a tax return filed," said Hannah Padgett, Founder and CEO of Phoenix Accounting. "Our goal is to become a long-term financial partner that helps business owners understand their numbers, plan proactively, and build financially sustainable businesses."

A significant area of growth for Phoenix Accounting has been its work within the equine industry. Padgett brings more than 20 years of firsthand experience in the equestrian world to her professional work in finance and accounting. The firm works with trainers, farms, equine professionals, and other horse-related businesses, giving its team insight into the financial and operational considerations specific to the industry.

The equine specialization has also contributed to opportunities beyond Phoenix Accounting. Padgett recently launched EquiAssist, a separate employment platform designed to connect equine employers with qualified professionals. The venture grew out of staffing challenges she encountered through her work within the horse industry and reflects her broader approach to identifying practical solutions to business problems.

Phoenix Accounting continues to serve clients across a wide range of industries while developing its position as a specialized financial resource for equine businesses. Its services are designed to help business owners maintain accurate financial records, manage payroll, prepare for tax obligations, identify potential issues, and use financial information to guide business decisions.

Padgett's professional background includes an MBA from the University of North Alabama and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where she graduated summa cum laude. She is also a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi. Her career has included building multiple businesses and ventures across accounting, equine investments, and other equine-focused areas.

Phoenix Accounting's growth strategy now includes expanding its team and strengthening its tax, strategic tax planning, and business advisory capabilities. The firm also plans to establish several satellite offices in key markets while retaining the flexibility of its remote operating model.

Education and industry engagement are also part of the company's longer-term plans. Padgett intends to continue building Phoenix Accounting's presence through speaking engagements, podcasts, publications, professional partnerships, and educational content focused on the financial challenges faced by business owners, particularly within the equine sector.

The firm's growth has received recognition through regional and professional honors, including Best of Alabama recognition and BusinessRate's Best of 2025 and Best of 2026 Accountant distinctions. Padgett has also continued to participate in leadership and committee roles within the equine industry.

For Phoenix Accounting, the next phase is focused on growing nationally without losing the personalized approach that has shaped the firm from its beginning. The company aims to combine broader access and expanded capabilities with financial guidance that remains practical and relevant to the individual businesses it serves.

About Phoenix Accounting

Phoenix Accounting is a nationwide accounting and tax firm founded by Hannah Padgett. The firm provides accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, strategic tax planning, tax resolution, and business advisory services to businesses and individuals across the United States. Phoenix Accounting also maintains specialized expertise serving the equine industry, working with trainers, farms, equine professionals, and other horse-related businesses.

Media Contact

Organization: Phoenix Accounting

Contact Person Name: Hannah Padgett

Website: http://www.phoenixaccounting.net/

Email: hannah@phoenixaccounting.net

City: Moulton

State: AL

Country: United States

SOURCE: Phoenix Accounting

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/phoenix-accounting-reports-180-percent-year-over-year-growth-as-hannah-1234282