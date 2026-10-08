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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2026 17:00 Uhr
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Neovici Holding AB: Communiqué from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Neovici Holding AB (publ)

This is an unofficial translation of the original Swedish text. In case of any discrepancy between this translation and the Swedish text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Stockholm, 8 October 2026. Neovici Holding AB (publ) ("Neovici") held an extraordinary general meeting in Stockholm today. At the meeting, the shareholders elected a new Board of Directors, with Ove Alm as Chairman of the Board. Below is a summary of the resolutions adopted.

Election of Board of Directors, Chairman and Resolution on Remuneration
The meeting resolved to re-elect Jan Berggren and to elect Ove Alm, Jens Rastad and Simon Thunborg as new members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The meeting elected Ove Alm as Chairman of the Board.

The new Board combines broad external experience in technology, financing, investments, entrepreneurship and company building with deep knowledge of Neovici and its operations.

The General Meeting further resolved that Board remuneration shall amount to SEK 450,000 per year, of which SEK 250,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board, Ove Alm, and SEK 200,000 to Jens Rastad. Board members who are employees of the Neovici Group will not receive any Board remuneration.

"I look forward to continuing Neovici's development together with the new Board. The company has a strong position, an established customer base, and technology well positioned as AI and automation become increasingly important for companies' financial processes. Our focus will be to build on this position, strengthen our commercial development and create the conditions for long-term, profitable growth."

Ove Alm, Chairman of the Board of Neovici

For more information about the new Board members, please refer to the company's press release published on 6 October 2026.

For further information, please contact

Jan Berggren
CEO & Founder
+46706151001
jan.berggren@neovici.com

About Neovici

Founded in Stockholm in 2009, Neovici is a leading provider of automated financial and related services through its innovative SaaS platform, Cosmoz. The company delivers AI-driven automation solutions that process billions in transaction volumes annually for major enterprises across the retail, energy, and telecommunications sectors, with operations in the Nordic region and Latin America.
Neovici AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neovici Holding AB (publ), which was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2024.

Read more at neovici.com

Certified Adviser
Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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