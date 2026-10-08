Real Authentication Launches Mobile App on Google Play, Expanding Access to Luxury Goods Verification

The new Android app allows consumers, resellers, and retailers worldwide to authenticate luxury goods on the go, anytime, anywhere, delivering trusted results and helping to reduce the risk of buying counterfeits.

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Real Authentication, a world leader in virtual luxury goods authentication covering more than 170 designer brands, announced the release of its Google Play mobile app, providing millions of Android users worldwide with quick and secure access to the company's tested and trusted expert-backed verification platform.

As the luxury resale market continues to expand, the new app is a major step toward improving accessibility to authentication services, for users ranging from individual shoppers buying a handbag to retailers screening their inventory.

"Launching our Google Play app marks a significant milestone in making luxury authentication accessible to everyone, from first-time buyers to enterprise resellers," said Anastacia Black, Co-Founder of Real Authentication. "With mobile submission plus dual-expert review, we're reducing friction and raising the bar for trusted verification across 170-plus brands and all major product categories."

With the growth of purchasing via peer-to-peer networks, social media, and online marketplaces, the risk of buying counterfeit luxury goods has soared. About 70 percent of consumers have unintentionally bought counterfeit goods online as fakes have become increasingly sophisticated.

Counterfeit resellers can even use artificial intelligence now to generate lifelike images, churn out thousands of tailored listings, and A/B test photos and listings at scale, which makes spotting fakes harder than ever for consumers and brands alike. More and more, counterfeit goods are making their way onto major e-commerce platforms, not just resale marketplaces.

That makes the ability to quickly verify authenticity from any location more important than ever. However, accessibility to luxury authentication to date has been less than optimal. If users have to log onto desktop websites or wait days for review, it could lead them to purchase a fake item.

"Our mission is to remove the barriers between luxury buyers and certainty," said Jenna Padilla, Co-Founder of Real Authentication. "We do that by coupling a mobile-first platform with our expert-driven workflow, delivering fast, reliable verification across handbags, clothing, shoes, jewelry, watches, sneakers, home goods and more, so fraudsters don't win and consumers don't second-guess."

Platforms like Real Authentication play a vital role in protecting the integrity of luxury goods, keeping counterfeit items out of circulation, and protecting consumers' hard-earned money.

When people use the Real Authentication app for Android, images of their item are reviewed by two expert authenticators, with an option for a third reviewer, all trained in both luxury goods manufacturing techniques and the latest in counterfeiting trends. Then the images are analyzed by the company's proprietary technology, leveraging its database of more than 7 million images.

While many luxury authentication companies rely entirely on AI or automated analysis, Real Authentication combines the judgment of multiple highly specialized human experts with advanced technologies and an additional layer of quality assurance. This expert-led approach delivers fast, highly reliable determinations with an accuracy rate exceeding 99 percent.

"Accessibility is a major pain point for the average consumer looking to make a luxury purchase. It's not always easy to wait for a long review or even upload images," Black said. "That's why being user-friendly, mobile-first, and available on Google Play and Apple's App Store is a crucial part of our strategy."

Real Authentication supports a global client base, including individual luxury buyers, resale platforms and online marketplaces, boutiques, and professional resellers managing high-volume inventory workflows. The platform currently serves clients in more than 95 percent of countries worldwide.

The Real Authentication app is now available on Google Play for Android users globally. The app is also available on the Apple App Store for iOS.

About Real Authentication

Real Authentication's mission is to provide individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind by leveraging our deep expertise and years of experience to deliver the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available. Learn more at realauthentication.com.

Disclaimer: Real Authentication is an independent, third-party authentication service and is not affiliated with any of the brands it services.

Media Contact:

Angela Flawn-Chopp

Marketing-Strategy, Real Authentication

Press Inquiries: realauthentication.com/press-inquiry

SOURCE: Real Authentication

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/real-authentication-launches-mobile-app-on-google-play-expanding-1232897