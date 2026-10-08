Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Earlier this year, TMC Group, a Canadian manufacturer of enriched stable isotopes, announced plans to increase production capacity by 50 percent. Today, the company is commissioning new production lines that are already producing material, marking an early milestone in that work.

The company will be exhibiting at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) Annual Congress in Vienna next week, where the team will connect with researchers, radiopharmaceutical developers, and industry partners looking to secure reliable isotope supply for the next generation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

"For many organizations, the conversation is still about future capacity," observes Brian Webster, founder and CEO of TMC Group. "Our focus is on supplying material today and using real demand to guide what comes next. Over the past 12 months, we have supplied more than 1.5 kilograms of Ytterbium-176. That experience, combined with greater visibility into customers' future requirements, is helping us scale production responsibly."

In addition to manufacturing high-purity Ytterbium-176, TMC Group makes Gallium-69 and Gadolinium-160; all critical precursor materials used in the production of medical radioisotopes. In the first half of 2026, TMC also developed manufacturing processes for four additional elements, with plans to add more over the next 12 months.

Supply commitments are now extending into 2027 and beyond. For an industry dependent on highly specialized precursor materials, planning requirements further in advance helps align supply with clinical development and commercialization schedules.

"Supply resilience matters," continues Webster. "Developers are making long-term procurement decisions based on whether they believe products will be available when they need them. As a Canadian manufacturer, we provide customers with a stable, secure source of supply without many of the geopolitical risks that have historically shaped the isotope market."

Operating from a 30,000-plus-square-foot production facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia, TMC Group has manufactured and shipped more than 15 kilograms of enriched stable isotopes worldwide since 2004.

Visit TMC Group in Hall X2, Booth 272 during EANM 2026 to discuss current production capabilities and future supply requirements.

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About TMC Group

TMC Group manufactures non-radioactive, high-purity stable isotopes for a global customer base. Our products have demonstrated isotopic purity reaching up to 99.9% and are predominately used in medical radioisotope production where product purity is critical. Since 2004, we've sold and shipped more than 15 kilograms of product, including Ytterbium-176, Gallium-69, and Gadolinium-160. We adapt and adjust our proprietary manufacturing technologies, custom equipment, and specialized processes to produce the specialized stable isotopes customers require. For more information, visit tmc-group.ca

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