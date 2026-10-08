As of mid-2026, Texas is just behind California's 55.5 GW of total solar capacity, and has about half the Golden State's 60.6 GWh of energy storage capacity. But Texas is catching up quickly. More than 65% of the state's solar capacity and more than 85% of its batteries were installed since the beginning of 2023. The Lone Star State is also the nation's fastest-growing market for solar manufacturing. Two of the largest solar module companies in the state - Canadian Solar and T1 Energy - are each operating facilities with 5 GW of annual output capacity. The former has announced plans to double ...

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