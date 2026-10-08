Frontier AI inference processed in the UK, zero data retention by default, published per-token prices

Gigatokens, a Behavox company, today named Civo, the UK sovereign cloud and AI platform, as its UK infrastructure partner. Gigatokens already serves customers from GPU clusters in the United Kingdom; dedicated capacity secured under the $8 million commitment announced on October 7 adds scale as it comes into service. Gigatokens provides frontier open-weights models with UK sovereign data processing, zero data retention by default, no training on customer data and an OpenAI-compatible API, at published per-token prices.

Civo builds and operates its data centres in the United Kingdom. For financial institutions and enterprises that hold data they cannot send to an AI service abroad, such as client communications, deal information, trading records and personal data, Gigatokens processes prompts and completions in the UK and retains nothing by default.

Tokens are available directly via an OpenAI-compatible API, or through Gigatokens Conductor, the platform for always-on AI agents.

"We needed dedicated GPUs in the United Kingdom from a company that owns and runs them, and we needed them quickly. Civo had the capacity available and committed to deliver it within months, not years. Our customers' most sensitive data can now be processed on British infrastructure, with nothing retained, through the API they already use."

Aleksei Shishkin, VP of Technology Operations, Gigatokens

Mark Boost, CEO of Civo, said on October 7 that bringing this AI processing onto infrastructure built and operated in the UK shows "the UK can offer a true, high-performance alternative to the dominance of overseas tech giants".

Gigatokens inference and Gigatokens Conductor are available today. Details and pricing: gigatokens.ai

About Gigatokens

Gigatokens (gigatokens.ai) is a Behavox company headquartered in London. It provides frontier AI inference to regulated institutions and enterprises from dedicated GPU clusters in the United Kingdom, with UK sovereign data processing, zero data retention by default, no training on customer data, and an OpenAI-compatible API. Tokens are also available through Gigatokens Conductor, its platform for always-on AI agents.

About Civo

Civo is a UK sovereign cloud and AI platform delivering high-performance Kubernetes and cloud infrastructure from data centres located entirely within the United Kingdom. Trusted by world-class institutions and global industry leaders, including the University of Oxford, Mercedes-Benz, and Orbital, Civo enables organisations to build, deploy, and scale applications with full data residency, security, and compliance, ensuring true UK sovereignty.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008646568/en/

Contacts:

Media inquiries: Fahreen Kurji, media@behavox.com



Civo media contact: Babel PR, civo@babelpr.com