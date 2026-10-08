A +22% increase in the total number of units sold during the period

Sales growing +25% outside the United States

A return to volume growth in the United States and confirmation of operational synergies with Omnia Medical

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) local conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, today announces its third quarter 2026 revenue.

Pierre Jérôme, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of SpineGuard, stated

"The third quarter marks an important milestone for SpineGuard with a +22% increase in the number of units sold worldwide, driven by strong momentum in the various geographic regions where we operate through our commercial partners.

In the United States, unit sales are rising again, driven by orders from Omnia Medical, which are becoming more consistent and substantial. The commercial synergies we sought by transferring the assets of our U.S. subsidiary to them are beginning to materialize. The mobilization of Omnia's sales agent network to promote PediGuard and the former sales agent network of SpineGuard Inc. to promote PsiFGuard has already led to the completion of the first surgeries by new users of products equipped with our DSG technology.

In Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, we are continuing our growth trajectory thanks to the commitment of our long-standing distributors and the expansion into new markets with new distributors.

Thus, the growth in sales volumes, the acceleration of our commercial partnerships, and our ongoing cost-control efforts reinforce our ambition to achieve operational breakeven in the fourth quarter."

Q3 2026 revenue

€ thousands IFRS (Unaudited) 2026 2025 Variance

at actual exchange

rate First Quarter 820 1,205 -32% Second Quarter 628 915 -31% Third Quarter 662 770 -14% 9 months YTD 2,111 2,891 -27%

SpineGuard's consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was €662 K, down -14% at current exchange rates (-15% at constant exchange rates) compared to the third quarter of 2025. This change is due to the transition from a direct sales model to a distribution model in the United States as part of the strategic partnership with Omnia Medical.

However, this decline in revenue does not reflect SpineGuard's sales momentum; during the quarter, the company sold 1,398 DSG units, compared to 1,144 units in the third quarter of 2025, representing a +22% increase. 638 units were sold in Europe, representing 46% of total units sold; 406 units were sold in the United States, representing 29%; and 354 units were sold in the rest of the world, representing 25%.

Revenue for the third quarter also increased by +5% compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2026), reflecting a gradual improvement in business activity.

United States: Increased volumes and validation of the Omnia Medical Partnership

In the United States, revenue for the third quarter of 2026 totaled $334 K, compared to $548 K in the third quarter of 2025. As noted, this change is a direct result of the shift in SpineGuard's business model.

At the same time, the number of units sold increased by +7%, driven by Omnia Medical thanks to its established market presence, its portfolio of implants, and its access to outpatient surgery centers.

The mobilization of Omnia's sales agent network to promote PediGuard and SpineGuard Inc.'s former sales agent network to promote PsiFGuard has already led to the first surgeries being performed by new users of products featuring DSG technology.

International: solid growth driven by Europe, Asia, and the Middle East

In the rest of the world, revenue for the third quarter of 2026 totaled €377 K compared to €302 K in the third quarter of 2025, representing a +25% increase driven by Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

This growth is driven in particular by the ramp-up of new distributors in the United Kingdom, Croatia, and Turkey.

Outlook

In the fourth quarter of 2026, SpineGuard intends to continue its efforts to achieve operating breakeven in the final quarter of 2026.

The Company's cash position as of September 30, 2026, was €882 K.

As a reminder, the Board of Directors has confirmed the Company's going concern assumption based on business and financial projections, reduced expenses, the potential use of the bond financing agreement for an initial amount of one million euros, the active pursuit of new strategic partnerships, and the evaluation of various options to strengthen the Company's financial structure. SpineGuard believes it is able to cover its financing needs through the second quarter of 2027.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 110,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 48 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008795945/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com

SpineGuard

Anne-Charlotte Millard

CFO

Tél.: 01 45 18 45 19

ac.millard@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu