PediGuard recognized as one of the major innovations in Spinal Surgery in France

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) local conductivity sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, today announces the publication of an article on French innovations as part of the 100th anniversary of SOFCOT (French Society of Orthopedic and Traumatological Surgery), which recently held its annual conference in Cannes (France). This review aims to highlight the French innovations that have profoundly shaped the evolution of spinal surgery in France and identifies PediGuard as one of them.

Patricia Lempereur, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said: "We are particularly proud that the PediGuard is mentioned in this article as 'a French innovation supporting spinal surgical safety.' Its reliability and utility are highlighted, as well as its clinical recognition through numerous scientific articles."

Since its introduction to the market, more than 120,000 spinal surgeries have been performed safely using DSG technology, and nearly 50 scientific publications have highlighted its benefits across various indications and recognized it as a benchmark for ensuring accurate pedicle drilling. They were conducted by surgeons and research teams from many countries and are the result of laboratory studies, preclinical studies, clinical studies (including randomized controlled trials), systematic reviews, and meta-analyses. Taken together, these publications have demonstrated the reliability of DSG technology, its precision, and its ability to reduce radiation exposure or shorten operating time during the placement of pedicle screws in all types of adult and pediatric spinal surgery, whether performed via open or minimally invasive approaches. Some of these publications focus on new applications of DSG technology, particularly in robotics.

This growing body of published research forms the foundation of the credibility of DSG technology, which SpineGuard is building in collaboration with renowned surgeons and its partners.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices embedding its technology. Over 120,000 surgical procedures have been secured worldwide thanks to DSG and 49 studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG technology to the treatment of scoliosis via anterior approach, sacroiliac joint fusion, dental implantology and innovations such as the smart pedicle screw and power drill or surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

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Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel.: 01 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com



SpineGuard

Anne-Charlotte Millard

CFO

Tel.: 01 45 18 45 19

ac.millard@spineguard.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin

Tel.: 01 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu