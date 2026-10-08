TimberHP and Weyerhaeuser Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Wood-Based Building Solutions

Collaboration pairs Weyerhaeuser's extensive distribution and sales network with TimberHP's innovative

wood fiber insulation technology to bring high-performance, sustainable building solutions to more

customers across the U.S.

MADISON, Maine, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TimberHP, the first and only U.S. manufacturer of wood fiber insulation, today announced a strategic commercial partnership with Weyerhaeuser to expand the availability of high-performing wood-based building solutions across the U.S.

Under the agreement, Weyerhaeuser will hold U.S. commercialization and distribution rights for TimberHP's line of wood fiber insulation products, including TimberBatt® and TimberBoard®, within the lumber and building materials (LBM) channel. TimberFill® blown-in insulation will remain under its current distribution structure.

TimberHP's insulation products are made in the U.S. from renewable softwood residuals, providing sustainable, high-performance insulation solutions that meet today's evolving building needs and standards and help serve the growing demand for energy-efficient, low-carbon building materials. This new partnership will leverage Weyerhaeuser's transportation logistics, sales capabilities and trusted customer relationships to make TimberHP's innovative wood fiber insulation technology more widely available to dealers, builders and contractors.

"This partnership represents an important next step for wood fiber insulation in the U.S.," said Matt O'Malia, CEO and co-founder of TimberHP. "Weyerhaeuser has shaped how North America builds for generations. Bringing their unmatched reach and trusted industry relationships together with our building science platform allows us to scale wood fiber insulation from an emerging category into a mainstream standard and continue developing what's possible with wood."

"For more than a century, Weyerhaeuser has been delivering high-quality, sustainable building solutions to the market, and this partnership with TimberHP will allow us to expand our distribution portfolio and bring new, innovative wood fiber insulation products to more customers," said Neal Shunk, Vice President, Wood Product Sales and Marketing at Weyerhaeuser. "By combining our complementary values and expertise, we can help more builders access sustainable, high-performance solutions, while continuing to advance innovation in wood-based building materials and create additional outlets for wood fiber and residuals."

Beyond distribution, this partnership brings together the two companies' commercial and technical expertise to expand customer education, technical support and product adoption. Weyerhaeuser's sales and distribution teams will work alongside TimberHP's technical specialists to provide product education, architectural assistance and installation training to help builders, dealers and contractors successfully incorporate wood fiber insulation into their projects.

The partnership also establishes a foundation for long-term collaboration between the companies, as Weyerhaeuser and TimberHP are exploring opportunities to develop and commercialize new high-performance, wood-based building materials.

To learn more about TimberHP's full line of wood fiber insulation solutions, visit timberhp.com/products.

About TimberHP

TimberHP manufactures high-performance wood fiber insulation products for the North American market, designed to meet evolving energy-efficiency codes and support low-carbon construction. Based in Madison, Maine, the company offers three distinct product lines, TimberBatt, TimberFill, and TimberBoard, that provide innovative and cost-competitive alternatives to conventional insulation materials and meet Build America, Buy America domestic production requirements. TimberHP is committed to improving energy efficiency, promoting safer working and living environments, and supporting the revitalization of U.S.-based industrial wood products manufacturing.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls more than 10 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around product distribution, climate solutions, real estate, energy and natural resources, among others. In 2025, the company generated $6.9 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,500 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

SOURCE TimberHP