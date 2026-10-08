Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Eylsia Nicolas, Filipina Global Phenomenon, Announces Temporary Pause From Singing After Severe Vocal and Respiratory Episode

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Eylsia Nicolas - one of the fastest-rising global singer-songwriters and a dominant force on the Groover Global Charts - will temporarily halt all singing while stabilizing her voice and respiratory system following a severe strain episode during a recording session.

The incident occurred at a moment when Eylsia's career was accelerating at historic speed: over 800 million views, several million followers, chart domination across Asia, India, and Europe, and a catalog of 400+ songs with dozens more unreleased, including a Christmas single ready for launch. Her fiery, power-driven vocal style - the signature of her global phenomenon - is now the very thing she must protect.

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A Voice Rebuilt Once - Now Facing a New Crossroads

After losing 20% of her lung capacity and suffering vocal cord damage during a two-year battle with COVID and long COVID, Eylsia rebuilt her voice using her own patented sound-engineering technologies, sampling systems, restoration methods, and selective AI assistance.

Her team has confirmed that with existing sampling and her prolific writing, she could release new music indefinitely using AI-supported vocals. But Eylsia is conflicted.

She is a pioneer of AI in her BookKards publishing format, EDTV education platform, and companion AI systems - yet she remains protective of her identity as a vocalist.

"It's one thing to use AI to restore your voice," she has said. "It's another to let AI become your voice."

This pause is not simply medical - it is emotional, artistic, and existential.

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Expanding Her Universe While She Recovers

During her recovery period, Eylsia is accelerating several major initiatives:

Co-hosting the Emerging Artist Hall of Fame with industry veteran Tony Michaelides, known for helping launch U2, David Bowie, and The Police.

Developing her sitcom series, with new talent under consideration.

Leading her brands:• Nicolas of Palm Beach (luxury)

Epi Age (cosmetics)

Real Boxer (mass-market clothing)

WorldIPI.com (IP powerhouse)

Preparing her book tour for Hold On Another Day, available in BookKards and Amazon, now being adapted into a screenplay.

Her schedule will be adjusted to allow for rest, but her creative and executive responsibilities continue.

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Medical Guidance: Caution Above All

On the advice of her voice specialist team, she has been instructed to undergo complete voice rest for the next three weeks to allow her vocal cords to fully heal from her recent acute laryngitis.

"I had hoped to share some good news but unfortunately the illness has continued to progress and I just haven't been able to heal enough to perform let alone speak comfortably," said Nicolas. "On the advice of my doctor, I will need to continue to rest and look forward to returning very soon."

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Resilience: The Defining Thread of Her Life

From tennis prodigy to music executive, from Hollywood excess to college president, from near-fatal illness to global chart phenomenon - Eylsia Nicolas has rebuilt herself more times than most people could imagine.

This moment is another turning point, but not a defeat.

She remains committed to her fans, her colleagues, her companies, and her creative mission. Her resilience has always been her greatest strength, and she intends to rise again - stronger, wiser, and ready for whatever comes next.

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Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 800 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of U.S. and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-filipina-global-phenomenon-%c2%a0announces-temporar-1234392