Existing investors, led by Bain Capital Crypto, back the first licensed Bitcoin life insurer after its single-premium policy for international clients drives a record year

Meanwhile, the first life insurer licensed to operate entirely in Bitcoin, today announced $37.5 million in new funding from its existing investors. Bain Capital Crypto led the round, alongside Haun Ventures, Framework Ventures, Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Morgan Creek Digital. Meanwhile, whose backers also include Sam Altman, has now raised more than $180 million.

The round follows a surge in international demand for Meanwhile's Bitcoin life insurance policies, particularly in Asia, Europe and the Middle East amid broader macro instability. In early 2026, Meanwhile launched BTC Life 1-Pay, a single-premium whole life policy built for high-net-worth clients outside the United States. It is the company's second product line after BTC 10-Pay, which is purposely designed for US taxpayers. As the company eyes further international growth, Meanwhile has signed 15 brokers serving wealthy families since launch, including in the insurance hubs of Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE, and Switzerland.

Those broker partners include Lioner, an insurance, trust and family office group with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Zurich, and Apeiron Group, a marketplace for high-net-worth life insurance.

"Digital assets are moving into the mainstream of wealth planning, and Lioner is equipped to evolve with them," said Giorgio Jeni, Partner and Head of Switzerland at Lioner, who spent more than 27 years in high-net-worth life insurance and wealth management at HSBC, UBS, Julius Baer and Credit Suisse. "As Bitcoin and other digital assets become part of the wealth landscape, high-net-worth individuals with international interests and ties are thinking more broadly about how they manage wealth for the future. Transparency, sound governance and strong regulation will remain important as new solutions emerge."

"We're reaching a turning point where more high-net-worth clients are asking not just how to hold Bitcoin and digital assets, but how to plan around them and ultimately transfer that wealth to the next generation," said Justin Man, CEO of Apeiron Group. "Life insurance has always been a powerful tool for wealth transfer, but digital assets introduce additional friction around ownership, liquidity and seamless transfer. Meanwhile is the first insurance carrier to pioneer this space and has made a serious investment in serving high-net-worth clients, helping bridge that gap."

BTC Life 1-Pay is life insurance for families who hold some of their wealth in Bitcoin. A client pays one premium in Bitcoin and receives a guaranteed death benefit in Bitcoin for life. The policy's value grows in Bitcoin, and after the first year the owner can borrow up to 90% of it with no repayment schedule and no margin calls. Policies can be owned by individuals, trusts or companies, which makes them a fit for succession and estate planning.

"Wealthy families around the world already hold Bitcoin. What they haven't had is a regulated way to pass it on," said Zac Townsend, co-founder and CEO of Meanwhile. "Brokers came to us because their clients kept asking. This round lets us keep up with them."

The growth shows up in Meanwhile's results. Net long-term underwriting income has already passed last year's total and is on track to more than double in 2026.

"Meanwhile owns every layer of a regulated life insurer and builds it like an AI-enabled startup," said Stefan Cohen, Partner at Bain Capital Crypto. "The growth this year proves the model, and we're glad to back them again."

Meanwhile Insurance Bitcoin (Bermuda) Limited holds the first Class IILT license the BMA has granted, received in July 2024 after two years in the regulator's sandbox. Its balance sheet, reserves and audited financial statements are all denominated in Bitcoin. All policyholder Bitcoin is held with regulated institutional custodians.

How to get in touch

Brokers, private banks and family offices interested in distributing Meanwhile's products can contact Michael Grob at michael.grob@meanwhile.bm.

About Meanwhile

Meanwhile's mission is to enable anyone, anywhere to save, protect and build wealth across generations. Meanwhile Incorporated is the parent company of Meanwhile Insurance Bitcoin (Bermuda) Limited, the first licensed long-term insurer denominated entirely in Bitcoin. Meanwhile was co-founded by Zac Townsend and Max Gasner and is backed by Sam Altman, Bain Capital Crypto, Haun Ventures, Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, MS&AD, Framework Ventures, Morgan Creek Digital, Fulgur Ventures and others.

Meanwhile Insurance Bitcoin (Bermuda) Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority to transact long-term business with Sophisticated Persons only. Products are not available in all jurisdictions and are offered only through appropriately licensed intermediaries where permitted. This release is not an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction.

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