Church of Scientology International: Scientology Volunteer Ministers Open First Sarajevo Exhibition with Sevdalinka Songs and Free Seminars

Scientology Volunteer Ministers brought their yellow tent of help to Sarajevo for the first time, opening a three-day public exhibition in the city center with traditional sevdalinka songs, a ribbon cutting and free seminars in practical techniques for everyday problems.

SARAJEVO, BA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / The Scientology Volunteer Ministers opened their first public exhibition in Sarajevo, bringing the program's yellow tent of help to a central square of the Bosnian capital for three days of free seminars and demonstrations of practical techniques for dealing with the difficulties of everyday life.

Caption: The ribbon is cut to open the Scientology Volunteer Ministers exhibition in central Sarajevo. The banner reads "Nesto se ipak moze uciniti" - "Something can be done about it," the motto of the Volunteer Ministers.

The grand opening was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on the square. When rain and a sudden drop in temperature arrived, the Volunteer Ministers moved the ceremony inside the tent, where guests gathered among the exhibition's panels for an evening of sevdalinka, the traditional urban folk song of Bosnia known for its emotional melodies and poetic lyrics of love, longing, and life. A local ensemble of singers in traditional Bosnian costume, accompanied on accordion, performed two sets of eight songs and an encore, closing with songs dedicated to Sarajevo and to Bosnia itself.

Caption: Guests at the grand opening listen to a short address inside the Volunteer Ministers tent after rain moved the ceremony indoors. The exhibition panels behind the speakers present practical tools on subjects such as stress, conditions in life and problems at work.

Caption: Singers in traditional Bosnian dress perform sevdalinka, the traditional urban folk music of Bosnia, for guests seated among the exhibition panels inside the Volunteer Ministers tent in Sarajevo.

Between the two sets, Juraj Duna, the Volunteer Minister in charge of the European Goodwill Tour, told guests how the Volunteer Ministers program began, how its volunteers assisted in Bosnia and Herzegovina after the floods of 2014 and what the yellow tent offers today. A Volunteer Minister who has supported the tour on previous visits to the region then cut the red ribbon together with two guests from the local community, and visitors were invited to tour the exhibition and take part in the hands-on demonstrations that followed.

"Sarajevo is a city with a long tradition of different communities living side by side, and the people here have shown us a warmth and openness that made this visit memorable," Duna said. "The Volunteer Ministers came because the tour had never been to Sarajevo before, and because the tools in this tent are for anyone who wants to improve conditions in his own life and help the people around him. Something can be done about it, and that is the message we came to share."

The exhibition presents 19 subjects drawn from the Scientology Handbook, each offering practical know-how for a common difficulty in life, from stress and conditions at work to study problems, communication, marriage, raising children and the causes of suppression. Visitors are introduced to simple tools intended to help them understand the roots of a difficulty and take a concrete step to improve it.

The most requested seminars in Sarajevo were those on assists, a set of simple techniques intended to help a person relax and ease discomfort by addressing the spiritual component of stress and tension. Attendees watched a short film, saw the technique demonstrated, received an assist themselves and then practiced delivering one to another person. By the close of the exhibition, 13 participants had reported that they were applying what they learned to help family members at home, and several asked for further training.

"What stood out in Sarajevo was how quickly people moved from watching to doing," Duna said. "By the second day, visitors who had come in for a seminar were delivering assists to each other. That is exactly what the Volunteer Ministers program is for: putting workable tools in the hands of people who will use them."

Following the exhibition, the tour delivered a lecture and workshop on "The Cause of Suppression," one of the 19 subjects presented in the tent, for members of a local cultural association, and has been asked to repeat the lecture for a larger audience in the city.

The Volunteer Ministers European Goodwill Tour arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina on 6 June 2026, spending five weeks in Mostar before moving to Sarajevo. The tour concludes its work in the country on 8 October 2026 and continues to other cities in the region.

Caption: Members of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers European Goodwill Tour team at the entrance to the yellow tent in Sarajevo, where they delivered free seminars in practical assistance techniques over three days.

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote that "a Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Volunteer Ministers have responded to major disasters around the world for nearly five decades and, through traveling yellow-tent exhibitions and free online courses, bring the same tools to communities in times of peace. Their motto is "Something can be done about it."

Media Contact

Organization: Church of Scientology International

Contact Person Name: Dave Bloomberg - Media Relations

Website: https://www.scientology.org/

Email: mediarelations@churchofscientology.net

Contact Number: +13239603500

Address: 6331 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

Address 2: STE 1200

City: LOS ANGELES

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Church of Scientology International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/scientology-volunteer-ministers-open-first-sarajevo-exhibition-wi-1234314