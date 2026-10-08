Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or "the Company) the largest seniors housing operator in US, and its affiliated management companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Poterack to President of LakeHouse Senior Living ("LakeHouse"), recognizing the management company's sustained growth and operating performance under his leadership as Chief Operating Officer.





Brad Poterak, President, LakeHouse Senior Living

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11618/318038_bradpoterack.jpg

Brad brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the large consumer retail sector as well as senior living operations. His tenure includes 13 years with Macy's in progressively senior operating leadership roles. Prior to joining Discovery, he served as Senior Vice President of Operations in seniors housing with operating oversight and responsibilities across 122 assisted living communities in 10 states.

Since joining Discovery in 2023, Brad was critical in the launch of LakeHouse, building an expert leadership team and scaling its operating platform around a portfolio of communities concentrated largely in secondary and tertiary markets. Today, LakeHouse operates 34 communities across five states and partners closely with multiple capital ownership groups.

Early following its inception, under Brad's leadership, LakeHouse's portfolio of communities achieved strong results across key performance indicators and outperformed the market in occupancy while delivering sustained growth in revenue, RevPOR, CarePOR, NOI and NOI margin. These results reflect the LakeHouse leadership team's expertise and execution of a bespoke small-format community playbook developed through the teams' experience and local market knowledge. With its proven performance, LakeHouse has since expanded its relationships with additional capital providers and diversified its portfolio to include larger communities.

"Brad has built a market leading leadership team and an operating platform that is producing outsized market results for capital ownership groups," said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer, Discovery Senior Living. "LakeHouse's strong performance across smaller-format communities in secondary and tertiary markets demonstrates the strength of our operating model. We remain bullish on these markets and confident in LakeHouse's ability to drive performance and long-term asset value."

Through its growth, LakeHouse has maintained a strong focus on resident engagement and team member experience which has resulted in continued improving outcomes. In addition to earning Great Places to Work Certification every year since launch, LakeHouse has consistently been among Discovery's leaders in participation and employee satisfaction and has also been a leader in resident survey participation and overall resident satisfaction. These accomplishments highlight the culture Brad and his leadership team have worked hard to build. Brad has instilled a focus on collaboration, local presence, consistent support and keeping teams aligned around the priorities that matter most each day.

Leading Performance at LakeHouse Senior Living

LakeHouse operates within Discovery's horizontal growth operating platform and management company structure, combining local market-level leadership and accountability with access to the scale, specialized expertise, technology, analytics and operating infrastructure of the broader Discovery ecosystem. Most recently, LakeHouse deployed Discovery's Select Brand Playbook, part of the Company's tier-segmented operating framework designed to better align operating models, staffing, services and resources with individual asset profiles. The Select tier-segment is creating greater operating consistency while supporting stronger occupancy, revenue and margin performance across different community types.

"LakeHouse was built around strong local leadership, disciplined execution and close alignment with our capital partners," said Brad Poterack, President of LakeHouse Senior Living. "We have built significant momentum, and I'm incredibly proud of our team and what we have accomplished together. We see substantial opportunity ahead to grow the LakeHouse portfolio, expand our capital relationships and continue delivering strong operating performance and excellent quality resident experiences."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio in excess of 47,000 units across 420-plus communities in 40 states. The Company, and ~27,000 team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery at Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fifth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place to Work - May 2026 - May 2027.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318038